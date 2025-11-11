Security becomes top issue for Chileans ahead of presidential elections

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chileans will go to the polls Sunday to elect their next president in a polarized election where security is front of mind.

Communist Jeannette Jara and the far-right José Antonio Kast have emerged as the front-runners with campaigns focused on security and similar proposals that include strengthening the police, expanding the country’s prison capacity, modernizing and acquiring new equipment and training security forces.

Their promises come as Chileans have a growing perception that their country’s security is deteriorating. The South American nation, surrounded by mountains and oceans, has historically been considered a safe country, especially compared to other nations in the region, but now security is a prominent issue in the lead up to elections.

Homicides in Chile still remain low compared to other countries in Latin America, with 6 homicides per 100,000 people in 2023, according to the World Bank. However, in recent years, Chile has seen an increase in kidnapping, extortion, contract killing and thefts of cellphones “linked to transnational organized crime” that began in 2021, according to Hassel Barrientos, head of the Anti-Kidnapping Brigade of the Investigations Police.

Almost 40% of homes were attacked last year and nearly 30% of people were victims of some type of crime, according to official data. Now, nearly 24% of Chileans believe they are likely to be the victim of a homicide in the next 12 months, according to a report published in October by the Fundación Paz Ciudadana think tank.

Citizens take matters into their own hands

This has led to growing concerns about safety that will likely be reflected at the ballot box on Sunday.

The owner of a cafe in Santiago's bustling Bellavista neighborhood, known for its bars and nightclubs, said the area has become a hot spot for robberies, including of her clients.

“I had to install remote surveillance cameras, chain the tables, and on weekends I hired a security guard to help keep watch,” said Leidy Paredes.

Another business owner in Macul, in southern Santiago, recounted that she suffered two armed robberies as she arrived home.

In one, the assailants tried to break into the house and ended up assaulting her mother. Since then, the 49-year-old woman — who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisals — has installed security cameras and alarms in her home and hires a guard every time she goes to the bank.

Allvip, a private security company with over 28 years of experience, says its requests for new clients is up to 40 to 50 per week compared to 10 a few years ago.

While these services were previously reserved for the elite, now some middle class Chileans are seeking these services, according to Karim Zahri, Allvip’s head of security. Some Chileans have resorted to paying a guard to accompany them on the walk to their children’s school or buying an armored car -- although these services are still cost prohibitive for many Chileans.

In Chile, the private security sector has grown 350% in the last decade, according to a study published in December 2024 by the National Chamber of Commerce (CNC). This turn to private security could be indicative of the lack of trust in the state.

“The security that the State is obligated to provide to its citizens is deficient, leading to this expense being covered by the private sector, which has obviously also created a new job market,” said Sergio Morales, security coordinator for the CNC.

New measures

Outgoing President Gabriel Boric has promoted a series of measures to curb violence, including the creation of a Ministry of Security, the approval of a new anti-terrorism law and the implementation of specialized units dedicated to combating different branches of organized crime, such as anti-narcotics and anti-kidnapping brigades.

Jara, who served as Boric's labor minister, pledges to continue these policies.

“We need to strengthen the state’s presence at the police and prison levels, but it’s also very important at the neighborhood and community levels,” Jara told AP.

Kast is aiming for a hard-line approach. “We are going to recover order, security, power and the authority of the State,” he stated in a recent speech.

Paredes, the cafe owner, says safety is her priority, even if it means turning outside the government for help.

“I feel it in my wallet, but at the end of the day, my clients' peace of mind doesn't have a price,” Paredes said.