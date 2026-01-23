Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

College Football Playoff to remain at 12 teams after SEC and Big Ten fail to agree on expansion

The College Football Playoff will remain at 12 teams after the commissioners of the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten couldn’t come up with a compromise for expansion

APTOPIX CFP National Championship Football
APTOPIX CFP National Championship Football (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The College Football Playoff will remain at 12 teams after the commissioners of the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten couldn’t come up with a compromise for expansion.

The CFP Management Committee announced Friday the 12-team format would stay the same for the 2026-27 season. The decision provides additional time for evaluation and discussion on the current format and potential changes in the future.

The CFP went from four teams to 12 teams for the 2024 season, and the two most powerful conferences favored further expansion but could not agree on a number.

