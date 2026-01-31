Supplies running out at Syria's al-Hol camp as clashes block aid deliveries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An international humanitarian organization has warned that supplies are running out at a camp in northeast Syria housing thousands of people linked to the Islamic State group, as the country's government fights to establish control over an area formerly controlled by Kurdish fighters.

The late Friday statement by Save the Children came a week after government forces captured al-Hol camp, which is home to more than 24,000 people, mostly children and women, including many wives or widows of IS members.

The capture of the camp came after intense fighting earlier this month between government forces and members of the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces during which forces loyal to interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa captured wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria.

The SDF signed a deal to end the fighting after suffering major defeats, but sporadic clashes between it and the government have continued.

Save the Children said that “critical supplies in al-Hol camp are running dangerously low” as clashes are blocking the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

It added that last week’s clashes around the camp forced aid agencies to temporarily suspend regular operations at al-Hol. It added that the main road leading to the camp remains unsafe, which is preventing humanitarian workers from delivering food and water or running basic services for children and families.

“The situation in al-Hol camp is rapidly deteriorating as food, water and medicines run dangerously low,” said Rasha Muhrez, Save the Children Syria country director. “If humanitarian organizations are unable to resume work, children will face still more risks in the camp, which was already extremely dangerous for them before this latest escalation.”

Muhrez added that all parties to the conflict must ensure a safe humanitarian corridor to al-Hol so basic services can resume and children can be protected. “Lives depend on it,” she said.

The SDF announced a new agreement with the central government on Friday, aiming to stabilize a ceasefire that ended weeks of fighting and lay out steps toward integrating the U.S.-backed force into the army and police forces.