Scheffler pulls away to win PGA Championship for third major title

Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. has won the PGA Championship for his third major title.
Scheffler won by five shots at the competition in Charlotte, North Carolina, that was a nail-biter until the final hour.
Jon Rahm of Spain made a furious charge and tied Scheffler for the lead on the back nine. But then golf’s No. 1 player was mistake-free and left the blunders to everyone else.
Scheffler shot a 71 and picked up the Wanamaker Trophy. The win puts him halfway home to the career Grand Slam and leaves no doubt about his status in the game.
