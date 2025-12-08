Bessent divests from soybean farmland ahead of Trump aid announcement for farmers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has proclaimed solidarity with U.S. farmers in recent months as they grappled with the loss of a major soybean buyer due to President Donald Trump's trade war with China.

But now, Bessent says he's divested his holdings in North Dakota soybean farmland. “I actually just divested it this week as part of my ethics agreement, so I’m out of that business,” Bessent said on the CBS program “Face the Nation,” Sunday.

Bessent's holdings had raised eyebrows as he headed Trump administration negotiations with China over trade and tariffs. On Monday, he's expected to be part of an announcement for a new $12 billion farm aid package at the White House.

Bessent, a millionaire former hedge fund manager, had in October stated that he shared the concerns of U.S. farmers who bore the brunt of the trade war between the U.S. and China, telling ABC News “I’m actually a soybean farmer."

China had been the largest buyer of American soybeans, but significantly increased tariffs on farm products in May after Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods — and cut its purchases of U.S. soybeans.

“I have felt this pain too," Bessent said.

An ethics agreement compliance certification filing on the U.S. Office of Government Ethics website, dated Dec. 5, provides some explanation about the financial disclosure, but not much detail.

As part of his ethics agreement, Bessent was required to divest his portion of the investment, which he had described was made through a family partnership. A Treasury representative did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment.