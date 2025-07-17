Scotland will be at ‘forefront of UK’s technological revolution’, says Murray

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland is in line for billions of pounds of investment, the UK Government said as it announced plans to site an AI Growth Zone north of the border.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the move will help put the country at the “forefront of the UK’s technological revolution”.

It was announced as part of the UK Government’s Compute Roadmap, which promises £1 billion to expand the country’s AI research resource 20-fold over the next five years.

It is understood several promising sites for the AI Growth Zone – which ministers hope will speed up the rollout of vital infrastructure like data centres – have already been identified in Scotland.

It is hoped researchers and businesses at the centres will be able to process huge amounts of data to deliver the next generation of breakthroughs and innovations – including potentially finding new ways to treat and beat diseases, speeding up how we can diagnose conditions like cancer, and even using AI to help in the fight against climate change.

Confirmation of an AI Growth Zone for Scotland comes after the UK Government announced £750 million of funding to build the UK’s new national supercomputer at the University of Edinburgh.

As part of the Compute Roadmap, ministers have now also confirmed the capital will be home to the UK’s first National Supercomputing Centre.

This will be a dedicated centre of expertise, with individual sites hosting everything from large data sets to cutting-edge processing power.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said: ”From the shipyards of the Clyde to developments in steam engine technology, Scottish trailblazers were central to the industrial revolution.

“AI is this generation’s next great industrial leap, so who better to help drive that change than a nation with innovation hardwired in its DNA.”We’ve set out an ambitious plan to cement our position as a global leader in AI, with Scotland set to play a key role – unlocking fresh investment and new opportunities. That’s how we’re putting our Plan for Change into action.”

Mr Murray said: “This is a landmark moment and will place Scotland at the forefront of the UK’s technological revolution.

“The up to £750 million investment in Edinburgh’s new supercomputer also places Scotland at the cutting edge of computing power globally.

“This will see Scotland playing a leading role in creating breakthroughs that have a global benefit – such as new medicines, health advances, and climate change solutions.

“This is the Plan for Change – delivering real opportunities and economic growth for communities across Scotland.”

Scottish Government business minister Richard Lochhead said: “With our world-renowned talent for research, innovation and ingenuity, Scotland is perfectly placed to capitalise on AI’s rapid growth and be a supplier of this transformational technology, not just a consumer.

“We are also home to vital supporting and enabling infrastructure – from good-quality digital connectivity to the abundant renewable energy supplies needed to power the huge demand from computer processing in a sustainable way.

“The UK Government’s confirmation that an AI Growth Zone and National Supercomputing Centre will be established in Scotland is welcome.

“It will help unlock new opportunities for businesses, researchers, citizens and communities — supporting high-quality jobs through economic growth and boosting productivity.”