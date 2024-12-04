Weight loss drug battle heats up as Wegovy beaten in head-to-head trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A rival drug company is celebrating results claiming its drug helps patients lose more weight than Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy.

Eli Lilly said on Wednesday patients taking its obesity drug Zepbound lost 47% more weight than those who were given Wegovy in the first large, head-to-head trial of the highly in-demand rival medicines.

The data comparing the wildly popular medicines shows for the first time that when trial parameters are exactly the same, Lilly’s drug is more effective for weight loss.

In the 751-person trial, Zepbound helped patients lose an average of 20.2% of their weight after 72 weeks compared to 13.7% for the group treated with Wegovy, Lilly said.

Participants were either obese or overweight and had an additional related health issue such as obstructive sleep apnea or heart disease. None of the trial subjects had diabetes.

U.S. approvals for the medicines was based on separate trials in which Zepbound helped patients lose more than 22% of their overall weight after 72 weeks, while Wegovy led to a 15% weight loss after 68 weeks.

Doctors had been prescribing these drugs based on whichever was available to patients at the pharmacy given intermittent supply shortages.

The most common side effects for both the drugs were related to the gastrointestinal system and were generally mild-to-moderate in severity, Lilly said.

The results may persuade insurers in the U.S. and cost-conscious health authorities in Europe to give preferential coverage to Zepbound over Wegovy, as health authorities in Britain considered doing earlier this year before approving Lilly’s drug.

An analysis of health records and other data published by the medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine earlier this year showed Zepbound led to faster and greater weight loss than Wegovy.

open image in gallery A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. stands outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

U.S.-based Lilly and Danish rival Novo Nordisk have been in a race to get their obesity drugs approved to treat other ailments to help improve acceptance by insurers and governments.

Wegovy was approved in the US as a treatment for heart disease in March, while Zepbound is expected to be given the green light as a treatment for obstructive sleep apnea.

Both drugs are sold in the U.S. under different brand names - Novo’s Ozempic and Lilly’s Mounjaro - to treat type 2 diabetes.