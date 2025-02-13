Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has four million more dogs than previously estimated with Telford, Darlington, and Harrogate being local hotspots, according to the “most comprehensive analysis” by scientists to date.

Researchers found that the UK is home to more than 13 million pet dogs – a much higher number than previously thought.

The findings have “serious implications” as they affect overall trends in dog ownership, how dogs of different breeds live in some regions, and how the dog population grows annually, scientists say.

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, combined data from vet organisations, pet insurance companies, a breed registry, as well as animal welfare charities and an academic institution to reach a more accurate number.

open image in gallery UK 2019 estimated dog population per region ( Kirsten M. McMillan et al., Sci Rep (2025) )

Scientists hope the new estimate of the UK’s dog population could help dog welfare organisations plan for future canine care needs and pinpoint their focus areas.

"This new study is the most comprehensive analysis of the dog population in the UK to date. It's packed with valuable insights for everyone involved in dog welfare and our friends within the welfare sector, veterinary care, epidemiological, and business fields,” said Kirsten McMillan, lead author of the study.

"The UK is well known for being a nation of dog lovers, but it turns out we may have significantly underestimated how many dogs are out there by over 4 million!” Dr McMillan said.

Telford was found to have the highest number with 8.2 dogs per 20 people followed by Harrogate at 7.4 dogs per 20 people.

open image in gallery Dogs per capita, per postcode area ( Kirsten M. McMillan et al., Sci Rep (2025) )

Six areas of London, covering postcode areas N, E, SW, WC, W and UB, had the lowest dog numbers of about one dog for every 20 people.

"It's been fascinating to uncover stark differences in dog density throughout the UK with Telford and Darlington emerging as leaders, boasting the highest dog-to-human ratios,” Dr McMillan said.

The study’s new approach may also act as a framework to track dog populations further over time and to gain new insights about dog hotspots and the popularity of specific breeds.

Dog plays with seal in the sea - and goes viral

"This groundbreaking study sheds new light on the UK's dog population and density,” said David Wong, one of the study’s authors.

“These and future statistics provide valuable insights into regional trends and the dynamics of pet ownership across the country,” Dr McMillan added.

Future research based on the new data can reveal where and why certain breeds are more popular, scientists say.

“More importantly, they provide a solid baseline for investigating what factors that may drive changes in dog ownership in the future, with consequences for human and pet health,” said Xavier Harrison, another author of the study.