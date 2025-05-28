Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have developed a new method to investigate the long-standing mystery of how tickling works, an advance that could have big implications for our understanding of brain development.

Humans have attempted to understand why we are so sensitive to tickling for over 2,000 years since the time of Socrates, but exactly how the brain processes such stimuli has remained a mystery.

“Socrates, Aristotle, Bacon, Galileo, Descartes, and Darwin theorised about tickling, but after two millennia of intense philosophical interest, experimentation remains scarce,” the researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands said their new study published in the journal Science Advances.

Tickling, or gargalesis as it is scientifically known, involves a complex interplay of physical, social, neurological and developmental aspects rooted in evolution, the researchers argue.

open image in gallery Former former US president Joe Biden tickles a child during a campaign ( Getty Images )

People with autism spectrum disorder, for example, have been found to perceive touches as more ticklish than others.

Investigating this difference further could reveal clues to brain development in people with autism, the scientists say, but tickling in general remains “relatively under-researched”.

Earlier studies have shown that apes such as bonobos and gorillas, as well as rats, respond to ticklish touches, indicating that the process has an evolutionary significance.

But understanding how tickling emerged has been made more difficult by the fact that the process is not clearly defined within the scientific community, says neuroscientist Konstantina Kilteni, lead author of the new study.

For instance, there is a difference between when one tickles another person on the armpits with hands compared to tickling their back lightly with a feather.

While scientists know more about the second feather-based stimulation, the first sensation is understudied, they say.

Tickling is also one of the earliest triggers for laughter in human development, but it is unclear whether we laugh because we enjoy it.

“No theory satisfactorily explains why touch on some body areas feels more ticklish than on others or why some people are highly sensitive while others remain unresponsive,” the researchers wrote.

open image in gallery File image: Apes and even rats respond to ticklish touches, indicating that the process has an evolutionary significance ( Shimpei Ishiyama & Michael Brecht )

To answer these questions better in a standardised setting, scientists have now set up a “tickling lab” that contains a chair with a plate with two holes in it.

In this set up, participants put their feet through the holes, and a mechanical stick tickles the soles of their feet.

This ensures consistency: that every tickle experiment is carried out the same way.

As participants experience tickling, neuroscientists record what happens in their brain, and also check other physical reactions like heart rate, sweating, breathing, or laughter and screaming.

“By incorporating this method of tickling into a proper experiment, we can take tickling research seriously. Not only will we be able to truly understand tickling, but also our brains,” scientists say.

“To conclude, the field will greatly benefit from a qualitative breakthrough, which can be achieved through research standardisation,” they wrote.