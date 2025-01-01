Past climate change ‘shifts ocean currents and winds in Southern Ocean’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Human-induced climate change is causing shifts in the world’s largest ocean current and westerly wind systems also seen during periods of ice age and warmer intervals in Earth’s history, researchers claim.

Their study highlighted the role of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC) in regulating dynamics in the Southern Ocean and global climate patterns over the past 1.5 million years.

The international team, led by Cardiff University researchers, showed how southern migration of the westerly winds and the ACC towards the pole during periods of past global warming increased the amount of natural carbon released to the atmosphere by the Southern Ocean.

The team warned that human-induced climate change has brought about a similar process, which is underway today and likely to continue under global warming without appropriate climate action.

Their findings offer vital insights into how heat, salt, and carbon-rich waters flow, filling a critical gap in the understanding of ocean circulation and its relationship with past and future global climate changes.

“Our study highlights the complex interplay between ocean currents and climate patterns,” said lead author Dr Aidan Starr.

“As our planet continues to warm, comprehending these patterns is essential for predicting future changes in ocean dynamics and climate systems.”

The Southern Ocean plays a central role in the global uptake of heat and carbon, with approximately 40% of annual global CO2 emissions absorbed by the world’s oceans entering through this region.

This phenomenon is largely attributed to its unique upwelling and circulation characteristics.

The team reconstructed the speed of ocean currents near the bottom of the Southern Ocean by measuring marine sediment core material retrieved on Expedition 361 of the International Ocean Drilling Program.

They uncovered systematic variations in the strength and position of the ACC during periods with extensive ice sheets known as glacial periods or ice ages, and in the warmer times without them, known as interglacial periods.

Their findings suggest that during particularly warm periods, known as super-interglacials, the mid-latitude ACC slows down, while the flow in the high-latitude Drake Passage, where the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans meet, accelerates.

This indicates a poleward shift in the Southern Hemisphere’s westerly winds, which coincides with a strengthening and similar southward shift of the ACC during warmer climatic conditions.

The team says this southward shift in the ACC and westerly wind systems has massive implications for the way the Southern Ocean absorbs heat and carbon.

Dr Starr added: “The urgency for comprehensive climate action has never been clearer, given the delicate balance that exists within these oceanic systems.

“By linking ACC flow patterns with the flow of water from the deep ocean to the surface, we gain a clearer understanding of how these dynamics have varied over millennia and what this means for our current climate trajectory.”

The paper, Shifting Antarctic Circumpolar Current South Of Africa Over The Past 1.9 million Years, is published in the journal Science Advances.