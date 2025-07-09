Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some upcoming summer days are actually getting shorter, literally. Even if it's only by milliseconds.

While the change won't be noticeable, Wednesday might technically be the shortest day you'll ever experience. That’s because Earth completed its rotation approximately 1.3 to 1.6 milliseconds faster than the average 86,400 seconds.

"In other words, we’re not traveling back toward the Mesozoic in terms of rotation," Popular Mechanics reports. "The planet will eventually continue its steady deceleration — this is, of course, its natural tendency, but surface changes like polar ice melt can also contribute to the Earth’s rotation slowing down."

This phenomenon is invisible to daily life but of significant importance to high-precision timekeeping systems such as atomic clocks, GPS, and satellite networks.

open image in gallery Wednesday might technically be the shortest day you'll ever experience because the Earth completed its rotation approximately 1.3 to 1.6 milliseconds faster than the average 86,400 seconds. ( ESA )

Scientists at the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service attribute the acceleration to a subtle shift in the Moon’s orbital alignment, which, orbiting farther from Earth’s equator this summer, has reduced the “tidal braking” effect that normally slows our planet’s spin.

Others, such as Moscow State University astronomer Leonid Zotov, said the cause of this acceleration is unexplained.

"Most scientists believe it is something inside the Earth," he told Timeanddate.com. "Ocean and atmospheric models don’t explain this huge acceleration."

This spike in rotational speed marks the sixth occurrence of unusually fast days since 2020, with similar events expected to occur on July 22 and August 5.

open image in gallery This spike in rotational speed marks the sixth occurrence of unusually fast days since 2020 ( Getty )

In response to the slight change, the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service is now considering implementing a negative leap second, a rare adjustment that subtracts time from Coordinated Universal Time to resynchronize clocks with Earth’s rotation.

Such a correction has never been made before, but the growing trend may require one around 2029.