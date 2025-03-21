Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most sea turtle populations are rebounding around the world, researchers said this week.

That promising news comes even amid continuing man-made threats to the beloved marine reptiles, including climate change, habitat loss, and fishing.

“Sea turtles are a shining light of marine conservation with recoveries of many nesting populations,” Graeme Hays, distinguished professor and chair in marine science at Australia’s Deakin University, said in a statement.

Hays and Deakin’s Jacques-Olivier Laloë, along with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries researcher Jeffrey Seminoff, reviewed the status of the seven species of sea turtles around the world in a study published in the journal Nature Reviews Biodiversity.

open image in gallery Researchers say that most sea turtle populations are rebounding. The news comes amid burgeoning climate change threats ( AFP via Getty Images )

The reason for the rebound is tied to new protections and conservation efforts, with more turtles nesting at beaches that have stronger protections in place. Many fisheries have implemented measures to avoid catching the animals and removed or reduced artificial lighting that can confuse baby turtles trying to find the ocean.

“When I think of sea turtles, the first word that comes into my mind is resilience,” said Seminoff, a research scientist who specializes in sea turtles at NOAA Fisheries’ Southwest Fisheries Science Center. “They are sensitive because they depend on the marine ecosystem, but give them a chance to thrive and they will take advantage of it.”

Seminoff also said that the increasing number of sea turtles reflects a change in public mindset, with former poachers now leading visitors to nesting sites as a part of ecotourism.

In the past, commercial hunting, entanglement in fishing nets, and a loss of nesting beaches had resulted in declines. The Endangered Species Act and other measures helped protect the species more widely.

open image in gallery Green sea turtle populations are increasing. That’s partially because of recent conservation measures ( AFP via Getty Images )

Data on populations and nesting beaches show four of five regional populations of green sea turtles are increasing, NOAA said. That trend is the same for loggerhead turtles. Annual loggerheads increased from around 500 to 35,000 in Cape Verde in the North Atlantic Ocean.

There were also increases in individual populations of the critically endangered hawksbill and Kemp’s ridley, the vulnerable olive ridley, and flatback turtles.

Leatherback turtles, the largest of all sea turtles, were determined to be struggling the most. They are the only species that lack scales and a hard shell, and swim more than 10,000 miles a year to find prey in between nesting seasons.

open image in gallery Leatherback turtles are struggling the most. They’re the largest species of sea turtles ( AFP via Getty Images )

The researchers analyzed nearly 300 records of turtle numbers over time. They found that “significant population increases were three times more common than significant decreases. In an updated compilation of additional time series published in 2024, significant increases were six times more frequent than significant decreases.”

While the global evaluations reveal a “generally encouraging picture” of species growth, the researchers note that climate change resilience remains a concern.

open image in gallery Climate change remains a threat to many marine species. Rising ocean temperatures can affect turtle reproduction ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rising temperatures at oceans and beaches lead to more female offsprin, and that could eventually interfere with reproduction. Yet, new evidence shows loggerheads are responding to the shifts, nesting in cooler areas. Turtles could also begin nesting at some beaches earlier in the year, the researchers said.

“The bottom line is: When you stop hunting and otherwise harming species and they regain their ecological foothold, they can again become a thriving part of the marine ecosystem,” Seminoff said. “There will always be surprises, but now many sea turtles have greater resilience going forward.”