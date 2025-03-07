Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists are banding together for a major rally in the face of the Trump administration’s mass layoffs and the dismantling of research and federal institutions.

Following weeks of demonstrations against devastating cuts at the National Park Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they’re gathering for a major protest Friday in the nation’s capital and at state capitals around the nation, which is expected to draw thousands of participants.

The goal is to “Stand up for Science,” and speakers at the event include prominent figures across several disciplines.

“If ever there were a time to ‘stand up for science,’ it is now,” Dr. Michael E. Mann, the director of the Center for Science, Sustainability, & the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, told The Independent in an email.

“We have never witnessed an assault on the basic infrastructure for science in America like the one we’re experiencing now, thanks to Trump,” Musk and complicit congressional Republicans,” he added. “History will judge as to whether we sat idly by or spoke out at this defining moment.”

Mann is one of 30 speakers slated to sound the alarm. He will be joined at the U.S. capital by “Science Guy” Bill Nye, human genome project leader Francis Collins, and Dr. Gretchen Goldman, the President of the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“We’re seeing devastating attacks on the federal science enterprise, and those are harming people across the country and the world,” said Goldman, who previously served in the Biden White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Department of Transportation. “In the first Trump administration, there also was a lot of disruption to federal science, but now those efforts are on steroids,” he told The Independent Thursday.

open image in gallery A rally to ‘Stand up for Science’ and against the actions of the Trump administration is expected to draw a crowd of thousands on Friday. It includes dozens of prominent members of the field ( Getty Images )

While Goldman and Mann are established in their fields and already prominent voices in the scientific community, the event was created by students.

One leader is biologist Emma Courtney, a Ph.D. student at New York’s Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory who is working on breast cancer research.

“My research is somewhat directly impacted by a lot of these things because I’m at the beginning of the Ph.D. and I’m looking at what I want to accomplish over the next few years,” she said.

“I’m currently on an National Science Foundation fellowship and I don’t really know what that’s going to look like next year,” said Courtney. “I was hoping to apply for a National Institutes of Health grant within the next year or two, and I’m not sure if that mechanism will exist.”

The rally started as an idea spread on social media, as well as in response to feelings of hopelessness in the face of the administration’s “unprecedented” threats against science, Courtney explained.

Since early February, Courtney sais the movement has been “organic.”

“Science drives a lot of hope and that’s something that is currently being taken away from a lot of people who really need it,” she noted.

open image in gallery Dr. Michael E. Mann, the director of the Center for Science, Sustainability, & the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, says that rallies are ‘just the beginning.’ He called this a ‘defining moment’ in history ( Getty Images for HBO )

The rally marks the first step of what organizers hope will be a growing movement to protect science and empower people.

“From here, we’re seeing what pathways are effective in pushing back, in preserving everything we can,” said Goldman, noting they’re looking to new ways of moving forward.

“We need people to show up, to stand up, and keep pushing on this,” she added.

Mann, who got into science because he was fascinated by how the world works, says science — “unpolluted by ideology” — is fundamental to the human species and key to ensuring we meet the challenges of the moment.

“Rallies are just the beginning,” said Mann.