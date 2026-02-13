Scientists ‘make people less selfish’ with shot of electricity to brain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists may have found a cure for selfishness – at least a temporary one.

In an experiment that used electrical currents to stimulate two parts of the brain, researchers were able to make people more likely to share their money.

They say the findings suggest that being selfless is hardwired in our brains to make us take care of others, and “set the stage for future research on cooperation”.

In the new study carried out at the University of Zurich, 44 participants were asked to split an amount of money between themselves and an anonymous partner.

They had just a few seconds to pick between the two options, choosing whether to take the larger sum for themselves or give more to their partner.

Researchers asked 44 participants to split an amount of money between themselves and an anonymous partner

As people made this decision, researchers stimulated their brains using electrical currents over the frontal lobe, the decision-making part of the brain, and parietal lobe of the brain – vital for taste, hearing, sight, touch, and smell.

The stimulation was set up to make the brain cells in those areas fire in particular patterns, at a “gamma” frequency of between 40 and 90Hz or an “alpha” frequency of between 8 and 12Hz.

When the higher frequency was applied, the participants were “more likely to make an altruistic choice and offer more money to someone else”. That is even if they made less money overall, study authors explained.

“When we altered communication in a specific brain network using targeted, non-invasive stimulation, people’s sharing decisions changed in a consistent way – shifting how they balanced their own interests against others’,” co- author Jie Hu, from East China Normal University, said.

During the study, published in the journal PLOS Biology, researchers showed that the stimulation nudged the participants’ unselfish preferences, making them consider their partner more when they weighed each monetary offer.

Christian Ruff, a co-author of the study from Zurich, said: “We identified a pattern of communication between brain regions that is tied to altruistic choices. This improves our basic understanding of how the brain supports social decisions, and it sets the stage for future research on cooperation – especially in situations where success depends on people working together.”

Although in the case of this experiment the effects on selfishness were short-lived, the paper suggested that the research could be used for “developing intervention tools to improve individuals’ social function” for those with certain psychiatric conditions.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Inside Science, Professor Ruff explained that to make the effects work in the long-term, the brain stimulation would need to be done repeatedly.

Comparing the potential effects to going to the gym, he explained one workout will not improve your fitness, "but if you go to the gym twice weekly for a period of two months, your body changes. This is the same."