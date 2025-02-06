Whale song more similar to human language than previously thought – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whale song is more similar to human language than previously thought, research has found.

The study, led by the University of St Andrews, revealed a previously undetected “language-like structure” in whale song that was thought to be unique to human language.

This suggests that, like humans, whale song is transmitted “culturally”, meaning that whales learn their communication systems from each other.

Researchers used methods inspired by how babies discover words in speech, and applied them to eight years of humpback whale song data.

These findings challenge long-held assumptions about the uniqueness of human language, uncovering deep commonalities between evolutionarily distant species Professor Simon Kirby

All human languages follow a universal pattern where a few words are used very frequently, while most words appear rarely.

This predictability is key to how babies learn language, as they listen to the sequences of sounds in their language and spot moments of surprise.

This is a way to break into language, as they start to figure out where the boundaries between words occur.

The research found that whale song also has sequences of sounds where the sounds follow each other in a relatively predictable way.

This had not previously been found in any other non-human animal.

Revealing this hidden language-like structure in whale song was unexpected, but it strongly suggests this cultural behaviour holds crucial insight into the evolution of complex communication across the animal kingdom Dr Ellen Garland

Professor Simon Kirby, from the University of Edinburgh, said: “These findings challenge long-held assumptions about the uniqueness of human language, uncovering deep commonalities between evolutionarily distant species.”

Dr Ellen Garland, who led the research, said: “Revealing this hidden language-like structure in whale song was unexpected, but it strongly suggests this cultural behaviour holds crucial insight into the evolution of complex communication across the animal kingdom.”

The research, which is published in the journal Science, was conducted by linguists, developmental scientists, marine biologists and behavioural ecologists from the University of St Andrews, University of Edinburgh, Hebrew University, IRD New Caledonia, Griffith University and University of Auckland.