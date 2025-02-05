Adorable endangered Malayan tapir calf born at Washington zoo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An endangered and rare Malayan tapir calf was born this weekend at Washington’s Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

Only the second tapir birth there in more than a hundred years, the unnamed newborn resembles a “fuzzy, walking watermelon.”

“Exciting news! We’re thrilled to announce that tapir Yuna gave birth to a rare and endangered Malayan tapir calf Sunday night,” the zoo wrote.

open image in gallery An endangered Malayan tapir calf was just born at Washington’s Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium. The baby marks the second birth in more than a century at the zoo ( Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium )

Covered in small, white spots and stripes that helps it to camouflage, the brownish-black calf is considered to be healthy. Video posted to social media showed its tiny perked up ears and curious, sniffing snout. Its sex was not identified.

Laying down next to its 10-year-old mother Yuna, the little one quickly closed its jet black eyes and fell asleep. The calf’s father, Baku, is the same age as Yuna.

Yuna is also doing well, according to Head Veterinarian Dr. Karen Wolf.

Both of the parents, who were paired as a part of a program that helps ensure the survivability of Malayan tapirs in human care, weigh a good deal more than the 20-pound calf. Yuna is a whopping 900 pounds and Baku is 800.

“We’re thrilled to witness this incredible moment and watch the calf grow,” Curator Telena Welsh said in a statement.

open image in gallery The tapir baby will stay with Yuna for as long as a year-and-a-half. Veterinarians said the baby was healthy ( Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium )

The baby will remain behind the scenes in the zoo’s Asian Forest Sanctuary, nursing and bonding with Yuna under the supervision of the zoo’s veterinarians.

“The calf will receive a veterinary checkup after allowing time for the newborn and Yuna to bond,” the zoo noted.

Tapir calves typically nurse for a period of six months and stay with their mothers for as long as a year-and-a-half.

Malayan tapirs, which are most closely related to horses and rhinos, are classified as endangered. Native to Southeast Asia, the herbivorous species is in decline due to habitat loss caused by deforestation and human development. At the time of the last assessment, just under a decade ago, the number of mature individuals in the wild was between 2,000 and just under 2,500.

open image in gallery Malayan tapirs play a crucial role in their ecosystems. The herbivores help to maintain forest diversity ( Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium )

They play a crucial role in their ecosystems by dispersing seeds and maintaining forest diversity.

The calf’s name will be shared in the coming weeks, and zoo-goers will be able to see it in person later this spring.

This announcement was met with reaction from adoring fans.

“Moo Deng who,” wrote X user @BerlantBro.