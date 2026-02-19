More dog breeds found to suffer from breathing condition similar to pugs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wide range of dogs, including the Chinese-origin Japanese Chin and the Pekingese, suffer from the same breathing condition faced by flat-faced breeds like pugs and bulldogs, scientists warn in a new study.

The respiratory condition called Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) affects dogs with a shortened skull and flat face.

In this condition, parts of the airway are blocked or narrowed, making it harder for dogs of these breeds to breathe.

Such dog breeds, including pugs and French bulldogs, struggle to breathe normally, often wheezing and resorting to laboured breathing after an intense bout of play.

But exactly how many dog breeds suffer from this obstructive airway condition remains unknown.

To understand this, a new study assessed nearly 900 dogs from 14 flat-faced breeds and found that a range of them suffer from BOAS in varying severity.

A Pug licks it's nose as it takes part in the "Marche Des Animaux" (Animal Walk) in Paris ( Getty Images )

In the research, scientists graded each dog for BOAS on a scale of zero to three, with zero indicating few symptoms, and three meaning the pup had difficulty exercising and getting enough air.

Researchers then compared the 14 breeds to pugs, French bulldogs, and bulldogs.

Chinese-origin breeds, Pekingese and Japanese Chin, were also found to face high BOAS risk.

Scientists found that only 11 per cent of Pekingese and about 17 per cent of Japanese Chin breathed freely.

Breeds including the King Charles spaniel, Shih Tzu and Boston terrier, also face risk of the breathing condition, albeit at a lower frequency.

Others, such as the pomeranian, boxer, and Chihuahua, fared better among the breeds, scientists said.

Having a very flat face, nostrils that collapsed when breathing in, and being overweight were associated with a high BOAS risk, researchers said.

“Our research shows that BOAS varies widely between brachycephalic breeds,” they wrote in the study published in the journal PLOS One.

“By understanding these differences and identifying key risk factors, we can move towards more targeted and effective strategies to improve welfare,” scientists wrote.

Researchers hope better awareness of the condition could ensure unhealthy characteristics that make it likely are not rewarded in shows.

“Even within the most extremely flat-faced breeds, there is variation in how they are affected by BOAS,” they wrote.

“The findings of this study advocate for a breed-specific approach when tackling the reduction of the disease on a population level,” scientists wrote.

They urge breeders and future dog owners to choose dogs that can breathe more easily.