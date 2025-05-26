What goes ‘bump’ in the night is actually helping to ensure humanity’s survival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you’re asleep, the world remains awake. Thousands of nocturnal species are crawling, flying, leaping, swimming, and dancing through forests, caves, lakes, parks, and the urban environment. Without seeing them, people may not even know they’re there.

Even though they’re largely unseen, a new research review has found that without the contribution of the world’s nocturnal pollinators, humanity would struggle to survive.

"We have this idea that all the magic happens during the day, because that’s when we’re active, and that’s when we see bees and butterflies fluttering around flowers," Liam Kendall, a postdoctoral fellow at Sweden’s Lund University, said in a statement.

Kendall and fellow researcher Charlie Nicholson were the authors of the first-of-its-kind meta-analysis which was published this month in the journal Ecology Letters.

open image in gallery Nocturnal pollinators play just as significant a role as their daytime counterparts, according to a recent review from researchers in Sweden. They’re calling for better protections to safeguard the species, which help to safeguard the world’s food supply ( AFP via Getty Images )

Most people know about daytime pollinators, including birds, bees, wasps, and butterflies. They provide critical ecosystem services, working to fertilize flowers that can create fruit and seeds. Without their services, humanity would be in dire straits. One in three bites of the food Americans eat depends on pollinators. Furthermore, nearly 80 percent of global crop plants used to make food and other plant-based products require pollination by animals.

For decades, scientists have tried to determine whether plants are largely pollinated during the day or at night. But, less attention has been given to the bats, months, nocturnal butterflies, and fireflies.

To understand their role compared to their daytime counterparts, Kendall and Nicholson compiled data from 135 studies, finding that 90 percent of the 139 plant species that were examined in the studies had similar reproductive success, regardless of when the plants were pollinated.

"We were definitely surprised by the number of plant species where it didn’t matter. We found this really fascinating because it's easy to assume that a specific plant needs a specific pollinator. The analysis actually showed almost the opposite — there’s much more flexibility. A different pollinator than expected can contribute enough for a plant species to reproduce," said Kendall.

open image in gallery The white-lined sphinx moth, which is also known as the hummingbird moth, is a crucial pollinator for twilight-blooming flowers, according to Mass Audubon. They are found throughout North America ( Tom Koerner/USFWS )

So, why has their impact taken so long to widely recognize?

In fact, it hasn’t been totally unrecognized.

Moths have been called the “unsung heroes of pollination,” many of which are tied to apple pollination. The white-lined sphinx moth, which is also known as the hummingbird moth, is a crucial pollinator for twilight-blooming flowers, according to Mass Audubon. They are widespread in North America. Plus, hundreds of species of plants rely on U.S. bats, including bananas, mangos, and agave.

Kendall theorizes that daytime pollinators are seen by humans as more “beautiful,” and attract more attention. Furthermore, he hypothesizes that many researchers may have had a certain idea for how pollination for a particular plant may occur. Of course, it is also notable that humans are most active during the daytime.

The authors also highlighted that daytime species are better protected than nighttime species. Tackling artificial light at night — or excessive or poorly placed lighting that can interrupt the natural environment — may be one way to help protect them. They also face exposure to pesticides, disease, invasive species, climate change, and habitat loss.

Climate change is disrupting the relationship between all pollinators and plants, with rising temperatures affecting when plants flower and potentially getting them out of sync with their pollinators.

"Actions are often taken to protect daytime pollinators, such as spraying pesticides at night. There’s an oversight there — sure, you're protecting the daytime insects, but you’re also, theoretically, harming the nocturnal pollinators. This means we could be doing much more, but we haven’t thought enough about it so far, and more research is needed," said Kendall.