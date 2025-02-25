Seven planets to align in rare parade over UK skies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven planets will appear for a “planetary parade” for a short time on Friday in the UK night sky.

The brief window will enable skywatchers to see all seven other planets in the Earth’s solar system simultaneously, although a telescope will be needed to observe them all.

Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury and Saturn will be visible among the stars simultaneously between sunset and 6.30pm, after which Saturn sets.

Jessica Lee, astronomer education officer at the Royal Greenwich Observatory in London, said: “The Earth and all the planets all orbit the Sun on the same plane, so they’re all sort of in alignment as they go around the Sun.”

“They all go around the Sun at different speeds, so their orbits take different amounts of time, which means from our perspective on Earth, they appear to move across the sky. Because they’re on these fixed orbits, occasionally they do all end up in the sky at the same time.”

Skygazing events will be held across the country, including free open evenings at the Mills Observatory in Dundee and astronomer-guided gazing in the Brecon Beacons offering enthusiasts a chance to watch the planetary parade alongside experts.

England and Wales will have the clearest skies in the country on Friday night, according to the Met Office.

A spokesperson said: “On Friday, large chunks of England and Wales and probably eastern parts of Scotland will have some decent clear spells overnight, while Northern Ireland and Scotland will probably see more clouds as a front approaches from the north west on Friday night”.

Venus, Mars and Jupiter will be the easiest planets for skygazers to see.

“They can be spotted with just your eyes, even from a place like London. Venus, the evening star, is really bright, while Mars is high in the southern sky, between the constellations of Orion and Gemini and Jupiter is also high in the south”, Ms Lee said.

“Uranus is really close to Jupiter but is so faint that most people would need a telescope. Saturn is just above the horizon as the Sun is setting, so you might be able to see it if you have a clear view of the western horizon.

“You’ll have to have a telescope to see Neptune but Mercury is just visible where the Sun is setting for a short period of time.”