Drug combination found to extend lifespan by 30 per cent

A combination of two cancer drugs significantly boosts lifespan in mice, according to a new study that may lead to better strategies for longevity.

The drugs rapamycin and trametinib given together as a combination can increase mice lifespan by up to 30 per cent, say researchers, including from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing.

Trametinib alone can extend lifespan by 5 to 10 per cent and rapamycin by 15–20 per cent, according to the study published in the journal Nature Ageing.

Researchers say the drug combination has several other positive effects on mice health in old age, including less chronic inflammation in tissues and a delayed onset of cancer.

Previous studies showed potent anti-ageing effects of rapamycin in several animals. Trametinib wasn’t known to extend lifespan in mice but previous research in flies indicated it might.

In humans, the two drugs have been used for cancer treatment.

While both drugs act on the same chemical network in the body, their combination appears to achieve novel effects that are likely not attributable to just an increase in dosage.

Gene activity analysis of mice tissues shows the combination influences genes differently than is achieved by administering the drugs individually. The analysis reveals specific gene activity changes that are only caused by the combination of the two drugs.

Combination of rapamycin and trametinib extends mouse lifespan ( K Link/Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging )

In further studies, researchers hope to determine the optimal dose and route of administration of trametinib to maximise its life-prolonging effects while minimising unwanted side effects.

“Trametinib, especially in combination with rapamycin, is a good candidate to be tested in clinical trials as a geroprotector,” Sebastian Grönke, a co-author of the study, says.

“We hope that our results will be taken up by others and tested in humans. Our focus is on optimising the use of trametinib in animal models.”

While the exact same kind of effect may not be possible in humans, researchers hope the drugs can help people stay healthy and disease-free for longer in life.

"Further research in humans in years to come will help us to elucidate how these drugs may be useful to people and who might be able to benefit,” British geneticist Dame Linda Partridge said in a statement.

Scientists hope the drug combination may be developed into a promising strategy for combating age-related diseases and promoting longevity.