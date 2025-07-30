Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recent underwater expedition has revealed a thriving network of creatures at the bottom of deep-sea ocean trenches. These extreme environments, with crushing pressure, scant food, and no sunlight, pose immense survival challenges. While tiny microbes are known to prosper, evidence of larger marine life has been scarce.

Using a submersible, researchers exploring the Kuril–Kamchatka and Aleutian trenches in the northwest Pacific found tubeworms and molluscs flourishing over 31,000 feet (9.5 kilometres) deep. The ocean's deepest point is approximately 36,000 feet (11 kilometres).

Scientists had surveyed this area before and had hints that larger creatures might live at such depths. The new discovery confirms those suspicions and shows just how extensive the communities are, said Julie Huber, a deep sea microbiologist with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

open image in gallery This undated image provided by the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences shows mollusks in an ocean trench. (Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences via AP)

“Look how many there are, look how deep they are," said Huber, who was not involved with the research. “They don't all look the same and they're in a place that we haven't had good access to before.”

The findings were published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

open image in gallery Deep Sea This undated image provided by the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences shows worms and mollusks in ocean trenches. (Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences via AP)

In the absence of light to make their own food, many trench-dwellers big and small survive on key elements like carbon that trickle down from higher in the ocean.

Scientists think microbes in this new network may instead be capitalizing on carbon that's accumulated in the trench over time, processing it to create chemicals that seep through cracks in the ocean floor. The tubeworms and mollusks may survive by eating those tiny creatures or living with them and snacking on the products of their labor, scientists said.

open image in gallery This undated image provided by the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences shows tubeworms in an ocean trench. (Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, Chinese Academy of Sciences via AP)

With this discovery, future studies will focus on how these deep-sea creatures adapted to survive in such extreme conditions and how exactly they harness chemical reactions for food, study authors Mengran Du with the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Vladimir Mordukhovich with the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

Their existence challenges “long-standing assumptions about life's potential at extreme depths,” the authors said.