Adult and baby Pachyrhinosaurus in first look at BBC’s Walking With Dinosaurs

An adult and baby Pachyrhinosaurus can be seen nuzzling each other in first-look images from the new BBC series of Walking With Dinosaurs.

The award-winning programme, originally narrated by Oscar-winning film-maker and actor Sir Kenneth Branagh, is returning more than a quarter of a century after first being broadcast.

Each of the six episodes will tell the prehistoric story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are being unearthed by palaeontologists, and will use “cutting-edge science” to show, through the latest visual effects (VFX), how the reptiles lived, hunted, fought and died.

Among the dinosaurs featured is the plant-eating Pachyrhinosaurus, which bears a relation to the Triceratops.

A VFX image shows an adult and baby Pachyrhinosaurus lakustai, nuzzling each other’s “nasal boss” – a mass at the front of their heads.

Another image shows a trio of Albertosauruses in the forested area of what is now Alberta, Canada.

Palaeontologists believe the reptile, a relative of the Tyrannosaurus rex which, the image shows, has short arms and fur-like feathers, hunted their prey in packs before devouring them with dozens of large, sharp teeth.

Other stories being told include that of the herbivore Lusotitan, which lived in Portugal, and would have been seeking a mate; the Spinosaurus, the largest carnivorous dinosaur so far discovered, found in Morocco; and a Triceratops in North America, which the programme will show trying to battle a Tyrannosaurus.

The original natural history-style documentary, which included computer simulations of dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex and Stegosaurus, won multiple awards including Emmys, Baftas and a Peabody and was a ratings hit, with more than 13 million viewers watching the first episode.

– Walking With Dinosaurs will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2025.