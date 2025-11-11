Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have found tailoring the intake of vitamin D in patients diagnosed with heart disease can dramatically cut the risk of heart attacks.

The finding suggests individualising vitamin D doses for patients based on their blood levels rather than administering uniform “one-size-fits-all” doses as has been done commonly until now.

Vitamin D is a hormone mainly synthesised in the skin via sunlight exposure, and is known for its positive effects on inflammation and heart health.

Widespread vitamin D insufficiency and the growing burden of heart disease globally emphasise the need for simple, cost-effective interventions to reduce death risk.

While low vitamin D concentration is linked to adverse heart disease outcomes, intervention studies until now have yielded inconsistent results, researchers say.

( AFP via Getty Images )

Now, scientists call for tailoring vitamin D intake for each patient to achieve optimal circulating levels as a key strategy to mitigate heart disease risk.

“Our results suggest that targeting vitamin D supplementation based on blood levels can significantly diminish the risk of subsequent heart attacks,” said epidemiologist Heidi T May from Intermountain Health.

“This approach demands a personalised, vigilant clinical protocol that diverges from the traditional fixed-dose model,” said Dr May, an author of the study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025.

Researchers recommend a rigorous monitoring protocol which adjusts vitamin D supplementation every three months.

The latest clinical trial assessed 630 adult participants diagnosed with acute heart disease at Intermountain Medical Center in Utah for a six-year period, with an average follow-up of just over four years.

Nearly half had a history of prior heart attack.

Over 85 per cent of participants initially had suboptimal vitamin D levels below 40 nanograms per millilitre (ng/mL) of blood, underscoring widespread insufficiency of the hormone in this population.

Researchers grouped the participants randomly into two groups – one, which received standard care without vitamin D level management, and another treatment arm, which underwent serial blood testing and personalised dosing of the hormone to surpass the 40 ng/mL threshold safely.

Scientists found that the treatment group experienced a 52 per cent reduction in the risk of recurrent heart attacks compared to controls.

This finding marks one of the most significant effect sizes reported in recent vitamin D cardiovascular research, researchers noted.

However, researchers urge doctors to be cautious of the findings as it remains to be corroborated by larger, peer-reviewed trials.

Nonetheless, they say the data could pave the way for new heart attack prevention strategies centered on nutrient optimisation.