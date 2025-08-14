Scot, 12, named on Time’s first Girls of the Year list after homelessness design

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK pupil who designed a solar-powered backpack with an electric blanket inside to help homeless people has been named on the first-ever Time magazine Girls of the Year list.

Rebecca Young, from Glasgow, was aged just 11 when she came up with the idea after becoming concerned about people sleeping on the streets during a freezing Scottish winter.

Now 12, she has been named alongside nine other girls from around the world all recognised as being young leaders inspiring communities, as part of a list aimed at celebrating and empowering girls.

The Kelvinside Academy pupil described it as “cool and very unexpected” to be among those named, adding: “I’m honoured by the fact they wanted to include me on their Girls of the Year list and hope other kids see it and decide to do their part in helping people.”

Rebecca, who had already won a UK engineering award earlier this year for her design, said she is interested in art, innovation and music, and one day hopes to pursue a career in the latter which she said “can also help lots of people in many different ways”.

Rebecca’s design has resulted in 30 of the blankets being manufactured and distributed to a homeless shelter in Glasgow, with plans to make more.

She and eight of the other girls are featured as part of a limited-edition animated Time cover – reimagined as Lego minifigures, with each character aimed at capturing the spirit of their achievements.

The collaboration followed a recent study by the Lego group of more than 32,000 parents and children across 21 countries which found 70% of young women struggle to see themselves as someone who is good at building things.

It also found that children were twice as likely to credit major inventions to men – with most believing that wifi (69%) and the Moon landing software (68%) were invented by men, even though they were pioneered by women.

Time chief executive Jessica Sibley said the list features girls aged between 12 and 17 who are “shaping their communities with courage and purpose”.

Julia Goldin, Lego group chief product and marketing officer, said: “When girls don’t see it, they don’t believe it – the world risks missing out on the next big breakthrough.

“There’s no stopping what girls can build.

“Together with Time we hope these stories will inspire a future generation of unstoppable female builders to dream big and continue making their mark on the world.”