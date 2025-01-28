66 million-year-old fish vomit from time of the dinosaurs found in Denmark

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have discovered what might be the “world’s most famous piece of puke ever” after a piece of fossilised vomit dating back to the age of the dinosaurs was discovered in Denmark.

The find was made by local fossil hunter Peter Bennicke at Stevns Klint, a UNESCO-listed coastal cliff in the east of the country, south of Copenhagen.

While out on a walk, Mr Bennicke, came across some unusual-looking fragments which turned out to be pieces of sea lily - an underwater species related to starfish and sea urchins - in a piece of chalk.

When he took the fragments to be examined at the Museum of East Zealand, they confirmed the vomit could be dated to the end of the Cretaceous period, 66 million years ago. The fragments of vomit would have been emitted when dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops were still roaming.

Palaeontologist and curator at the Museum of East Zealand, Jesper Milàn, told the BBC the fossil was a “truly an unusual find” as it forms a piece in the puzzle of understanding relationships in the prehistoric food chain.

He told the broadcaster: “It tells us something about who was eating who 66 million years ago.”

The palaeontologist explained that sea lilies were not a particularly nutritious diet, as they mainly consisted of chalky skeletal plates, held together by a few soft parts. During the period, fish and sharks would eat them despite the fact they were hard to digest, meaning they would “regurgitate all the chalk bits.”

The discovery, also gives an insight into past ecosystems, as Mr Milàn continued: “This find is a unique glimpse into the everyday situation in the bottom of the Cretaceous sea - the sea during which the dinosaurs lived.”

The Museum of East Zealand only sent word of the discovery out to local press before it got picked up globally, making it “the world’s most famous piece of puke ever.”