Just five sets every day of minute-long vigorous physical activity, including movements performed during household tasks, can cut death risk for six years and prolong life, according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal Circulation, is one of the first to measure the benefits of physical activity undertaken as part of daily living.

Researchers led by Emmanuel Stamatakis from the University of Sydney noted that just a few short bursts of exertion during daily tasks significantly cut the risk of premature death, particularly from heart diseases.

The WHO estimates that some 18 million people die from cardiovascular disease globally every year.

Doctors recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity like brisk walking or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise like running or swimming along with at least two days of strength training a week for healthy living.

But the new study found that as little as three minutes of moderate non-structured exercise, known as incidental physical activity, could lower a person’s risk for heart disease and death.

An elderly man and a teenager empty a plastic container filled with piles of grape clusters from the Muscat de Frontignan vineyard ( AFP via Getty )

The researchers analysed health data collected from nearly 24,000 participants through accelerometers worn on their wrists for seven days. The participants had an average of 62 and weren’t regular exercisers, the study noted.

Scientists measured the incidental physical activity of the participants at different intensities — vigorous, moderate and light. They found that just five minutes per day of vigorous activity and some 25 minutes of moderate activity could lower death risk, especially from heart disease.

“A steep reduction in cardiovascular risk was observed for daily duration up to about 14 vigorous-intensity or up to 35 to 50 moderate-intensity minutes,” they said.

The study recommends incorporating higher-intensity physical activity of any duration into daily activities.

Promoting incidental physical activity can help people integrate exercise into their daily routines, scientists said.

“For individuals who are unwilling or unable to initiate and adhere to a structured exercise programme, cardiovascular health clinicians and public health practitioners could promote incidental physical activity, particularly of moderate and vigorous intensities,” they said in the study.

“Our findings highlight potentially more feasible avenues for reducing cardiovascular risk through activities conducted during normal daily living.”