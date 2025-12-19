Drones being used to spot deadly virus in arctic whales’ breath

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have discovered a deadly virus in the breath of whales that is causing mass deaths in the Arctic Circle.

Using drones, special equipment was flown through the exhaled droplets, known as “blows”, made when the giants come up to breathe through their blowholes.

Researchers detected a highly infectious virus, known as cetacean morbillivirus, which is linked to mass strandings of whales and dolphins worldwide.

The virus can jump between species and poses a significant threat to marine mammals.

It is hoped this latest research, published in the journal BMC Veterinary Research, will help spot deadly threats to ocean life before they spread.

“Drone blow sampling is a gamechanger. It allows us to monitor pathogens in live whales without stress or harm, providing critical insights into diseases in rapidly changing Arctic ecosystems,” said co-author Professor Terry Dawson, from the department of geography at King’s College London.

For the study, involving King’s College London and The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in the UK, researchers deployed drones equipped with sterile petri dishes to hover over whale blowholes and capture respiratory droplets.

Samples were collected between 2016 and 2025, from humpback, sperm, and fin whales across the northeast Atlantic, including northern Norway, Iceland, and Cape Verde.

Scientists have discovered the presence of cetacean morbillivirus in multiple species of whale ( Getty/iStock )

Blow samples, as well as skin biopsies, and in one case, an organ sample, were collected and screened for infectious agents using molecular lab tests.

The virus, cetacean morbillivirus, which was first identified in dolphins, was found in a humpback whale group in northern Norway, a sperm whale showing poor health, and a stranded pilot whale.

Cetacean morbillivirus causes severe respiratory, neurological and immune damage, and has triggered multiple mass mortality events since its discovery in 1987.

Researchers explained that the findings also raise concerns about potential outbreak risks during dense winter-feeding aggregations, where whales, seabirds, and humans interact closely.

Herpes viruses were also found in humpback whales across Norway, Iceland, and Cape Verde – but there was no detection of avian influenza virus or the bacteria brucella, which have also been linked to strandings.

Helena Costa, lead author at Nord University, said: “Going forward, the priority is to continue using these methods for long-term surveillance, so we can understand how multiple emerging stressors will shape whale health in the coming years.”