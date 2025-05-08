Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scientists have warned of a disproportionate burden of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in China, with case rates increasing at a faster rate than the global average.

The new research, published on Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, calls for implementing immediate and effective interventions to prevent dementia in the country as early as possible.

Alzheimer’s and other dementias (ADD) are an increasingly serious neurological health issue with rates rising worldwide.

However, there is a lack of understanding of the true disease burden and risk factors of dementias specifically in China, scientists say.

open image in gallery Chinese elders who suffer from senile dementia play chess and dolls as a treatment ( Getty )

In the current study, researchers analysed over three decades of global health data from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) – a public database initiated by institutions including the World Bank and the World Health Organization.

The database contains data on over 370 diseases and injuries, and about 88 of their corresponding risk factors across 204 countries and regions.

Based on the latest analysis for the years between 1990 and 2021, scientists found that dementia cases tripled in China, while global cases doubled.

“ADD is one of the diseases with the heaviest global disease burden. The disease burden of ADD in China and globally has increased year by year from 1990 to 2021,” they wrote.

“By 2021, China’s disease burden has increased by three times, while the global disease burden has doubled,” the study noted.

open image in gallery Global burden of disease map for ADD, 1990-2021. Annual change in deaths per 100,000 people for all sexes and all ages ( Liu, Geng., 2025, PLOS One )

Women were found to bear a higher overall burden from dementia, partly due to longer lifespans, compared to men.

But men have slightly higher death rates from the condition, researchers say.

Projecting trends for the next 15 years, scientists warn that dementia rates will continue to rise, especially in China, unless more effective interventions are put in place.

High blood sugar from conditions like diabetes is now the leading risk factor for dementia worldwide, including in China, followed by smoking and high body weight, researchers say.

“Smoking, high fasting plasma glucose, and high body-mass index are the three major risk factors, among which high fasting plasma glucose occupies a dominant position,” they wrote.

Scientists suspect the increase in dementia cases in China could be mostly tied to population growth and shifting age demographics.

“As a developing country, China has experienced a significant increase in the number of diabetes patients because of economic transformation and major changes in lifestyle,” they wrote.

Researchers call for efforts to reduce high blood sugar and smoking, especially among older adults, to slow the increase in dementia cases.

Interventions targeting gender-specific risk factors would be needed to achieve the clinical goals of early intervention, they say.