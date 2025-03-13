Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trees depicted in the artwork of famous painters like Leonardo da Vinci and Piet Mondrian follow the math behind their branching pattern in nature, a new study says.

This hidden math in some abstract paintings may even underlie our ability to recognise such artwork as depictions of trees, according to the research, published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

Trees in nature follow a “self-similar” branching pattern called a fractal, in which the same structures repeat at smaller and smaller scales from the trunk to the branch tip.

In the new study, scientists mathematically examined the scaling of branch thickness in depictions of trees in artworks.

Researchers derived mathematical rules for proportions between branch diameters, and the approximate number of branches of different diameters.

“We analyse trees in artwork as self-similar, fractal forms, and empirically compare art with theories of branch thickness developed in biology,” researchers explained.

open image in gallery Leonardo da Vinci's sketch of a tree illustrates the principle that combined thickness is preserved at different stages of ramification ( Institut de France Manuscript M, p. 78v. )

Leonardo da Vinci observed that tree limbs preserve their thickness as they branch.

The Italian Renaissance artist used a parameter called α to determine the relationships between the diameters of the various branches.

He asserted that if the thickness of a branch is the same as the summed thickness of its two smaller branches then the parameter α would be 2.

Researchers analysed trees in art from several parts of the world, including those in the 16th-century Sidi Saiyyed Mosque in Ahmedabad, India, Edo period Japanese painting, and 20th-century abstract art.

open image in gallery Sidi Saiyyed Mosque, built in 1573, in Ahmedabad ( AFP via Getty Images )

They found that the values of α in these artworks range from 1.5 to 2.8, similar to the range of this value in natural trees.

“We find α in the range 1.5 to 2.8 corresponding to the range of natural trees,” scientists wrote.

“While fractal dimension varies considerably across trees and artwork, we find that the range of α in case studies of great artworks across cultures and time periods corresponds to the range of real trees,” they said.

open image in gallery Gray Tree, by Piet Mondrian, 1911 ( Gemeentemuseum Den Haag )

Even abstract paintings such as Piet Mondrian's 1912 cubist Gray Tree, which doesn’t visually show treelike colours, can be identified as trees if a realistic value for α is used, researchers say.

“Abstract paintings with realistic α are recognisable as trees, whereas an otherwise similar painting is no longer distinctly recognisable as a tree,” they say.

The new study offers a perspective to “appreciate and recreate the beauty of trees,” scientists say.

It also highlights that art and science can provide complementary lenses on natural and human worlds, they added.