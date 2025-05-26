Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost two decades of research shows strong evidence of long-term friendship among African starlings, a discovery that sheds fresh light on helping behaviour in the animal kingdom.

Animals often help direct blood relatives due to a natural tendency to promote their genes, a phenomenon known as “kin selection”.

Humans routinely deviate from this behaviour and form lifelong friendships with even non-relatives. In the case of animals, though, this kind of cooperation is far harder to establish as it requires collecting and examining large amounts of data over years.

But a new study, published in the journal Nature, reveals that African starlings, a diverse group of birds known for their vibrant colours, do exhibit this kind of long-term friendship.

Drawing on nearly 20 years of observational data, the study concludes that while the starlings do preferentially help their relatives, many also help non-relatives.

“Although we detected kin-biased helping, non-kin helping was common despite opportunities to aid kin,” the study notes.

A superb starling ( Dustin Rubenstein )

The non-relative helping behaviour occurs through the formation of reciprocal helping relationships, which tend to take place over many years.

“Starling societies aren’t just simple families, they are much more complex, containing a mixture of related and unrelated individuals that live together, much in the way that humans do,” according to study co-author Dustin Rubenstein.

Researchers studied thousands of interactions between hundreds of African starlings and collected DNA from individual birds to examine their genetic relationships.

Overall, they collected behavioural and genetic data from 40 breeding seasons.

They found that starlings preferentially aided relatives but also consistently helped specific non-relative birds even when relatives were available to help.

“Unexpectedly, specific pairs maintained long-term reciprocal helping relationships by swapping social roles across their lifetimes,” they noted.

The findings challenge the prevalent view of helping in the animal kingdom purely as a form of altruism due to kin selection.

“Our next step is to explore how these relationships form, how long they last, why some relationships stay robust, while others fall apart,” Dr Rubenstein said. “I think this kind of reciprocal helping behaviour is likely going on in a lot of animal societies, and people just haven’t studied them long enough to be able to detect it.”