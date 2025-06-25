Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A remarkable piece of American history, a Revolutionary War-era boat, is slowly being reassembled at the New York State Museum, 15 years after its improbable discovery beneath Manhattan's World Trade Center site.

Workers excavating the site stumbled upon the sodden timbers of the 50-foot vessel, which had lain buried for over two centuries, a relic from the nation's formative years.

After years submerged and centuries underground, the boat is now being transformed into a museum exhibit.

More than 600 pieces of the vessel are undergoing painstaking reconstruction at the museum.

Research assistants and volunteers have spent weeks meticulously cleaning the timbers with picks and brushes, arraying them like giant puzzle pieces on the museum floor before the reassembly process could even begin.

Believed to be a gunboat constructed in 1775 to defend Philadelphia, the vessel's full history remains shrouded in mystery.

Researchers are still piecing together its travels and the reasons for its apparent abandonment along the Manhattan shore, before it ultimately became part of a landfill around the 1790s.

“The public can come and contemplate the mysteries around this ship,” said Michael Lucas, the museum’s curator of historical archaeology. “Because like anything from the past, we have pieces of information. We don’t have the whole story.”

From landfill to museum piece

open image in gallery Research assistant Alyssa Carpenter works beneath a wooden Revolutionary War-era gunboat to prepare for the craft's partial reconstruction at the New York State Museum ( Associated Press )

The rebuilding caps years of rescue and preservation work that began in July 2010 when a section of the boat was found 22 feet (7 meters) below street level.

Curved timbers from the hull were discovered by a crew working on an underground parking facility at the World Trade Center site, near where the Twin Towers stood before the 9/11 attacks.

The wood was muddy, but well preserved after centuries in the oxygen-poor earth. A previously constructed slurry wall went right through the boat, though timbers comprising about 30 feet (9 meters) of its rear and middle sections were carefully recovered. Part of the bow was recovered the next summer on the other side of the subterranean wall.

The timbers were shipped more than 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) to Texas A&M’s Center for Maritime Archaeology and Conservation.

Each of the 600 pieces underwent a three-dimensional scan and spent years in preservative fluids before being placed in a giant freeze-dryer to remove moisture. Then they were wrapped in more than a mile of foam and shipped to the state museum in Albany.

While the museum is 130 miles (209 kilometers) up the Hudson River from lower Manhattan, it boasts enough space to display the ship. The reconstruction work is being done in an exhibition space, so visitors can watch the weathered wooden skeleton slowly take the form of a partially reconstructed boat.

Work is expected to finish around the end of the month, said Peter Fix, an associate research scientist at the Center for Maritime Archaeology and Conservation who is overseeing the rebuilding.

On a recent day, Lucas took time out to talk to passing museum visitors about the vessel and how it was found.

Explaining the work taking place behind him, he told one group: “Who would have thought in a million years, 'someday, this is going to be in a museum?’”

A nautical mystery remains

open image in gallery Research assistant Alyssa Carpenter inspects timbers from of a wooden Revolutionary War-era gunboat to prepare for the craft's partial reconstruction at the New York State Museum ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Researchers knew they found a boat under the streets of Manhattan. But what kind?

Analysis of the timbers showed they came from trees cut down in the Philadelphia area in the early 1770s, pointing to the ship being built in a yard near the city.

It was probably built hastily. The wood is knotty, and timbers were fastened with iron spikes. That allowed for faster construction, though the metal corrodes over time in seawater.

Researchers now hypothesize the boat was built in Philadelphia in the summer of 1775, months after the first shots of the Revolutionary War were fired at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts. Thirteen gunboats were built that summer to protect Philadelphia from potential hostile forces coming up the Delaware River. The gunboats featured cannons pointing from their bows and could carry 30 or more men.

“They were really pushing, pushing, pushing to get these boats out there to stop any British that might start coming up the Delaware," Fix said.

Historical records indicate at least one of those 13 gunboats was later taken by the British. And there is some evidence that the boat now being restored was used by the British, including a pewter button with “52” inscribed on it.

open image in gallery Peter Fix, left, and Alyssa Carpenter of Texas A&M's Center for Maritime Archaeology and Conservation work on a wooden Revolutionary War-era gunboat at the New York State Museum, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Albany, New York. (AP Photo/Michael Hill) ( Associated Press. )

That likely came from the uniform of soldier with the British Army’s 52nd Regiment of Foot, which was active in the war.

It's also possible that the vessel headed south to the Caribbean, where the British redirected thousands of troops during the war. Its timbers show signs of damage from mollusks known as shipworms, which are native to warmer waters.

Still, it's unclear how the boat ended up in Manhattan and why it apparently spent years partially in the water along shore. By the 1790s, it was out of commission and then covered over as part of a project to expand Manhattan farther out into the Hudson River. By that time, the mast and other parts of the Revolutionary War ship had apparently been stripped.

“It’s an important piece of history,” Lucas said. “It’s also a nice artifact that you can really build a lot of stories around.”