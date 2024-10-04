The surprise treasure hotspot where detectorists just discovered a Viking hoard

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A hoard of ancient coins unearthed by amateur metal detectorists on the Isle of Man have been declared as treasure.

The 1,000-year-old Viking silver coins, dating from AD 1000 to 1065, were discovered on the treasure “hotspot” island in May this year.

The majority were minted during the reign of Edward the Confessor (AD 1042 to 1066) with English kings Aethelred II (AD 978 - 1016) and Canute (AD 1016 to 1035) also present, according to the Manx heritage.

“This is a wonderful find which helps further our understanding of the complex Viking Age economy in the Isle of Man,” Alison Fox, Curator for Archaeology for Manx National Heritage, said.

“More Viking Age silver has been discovered per square kilometre [on the Isle of Man] than in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales,” she added.

Finders David O’Hare (left) and John Crowe (right), pictured with Allison Fox, Manx National Heritage Curator for Archaeology ( Manx National Heritage )

There are various English mints represented, including York, London, Lincoln, Cambridge, Hastings, Ipswich and Exeter.

The Irish coins date from the middle of decades of AD 1000 and were all minted in Dublin, and feature the profile of King Sihtric Silkbeard who served as Norse King of Dublin from AD 989 to 1036.

It comes after a couple was able to pay off part of their mortgage after unearthing more than 1,000 gold and silver coins dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries.

Robert and Becky Fooks of South Poorton, Dorset, discovered the coins in October 2019 - which sold for £60,000 in April 2024.

The British Museum has speculated they were deposited early in the English Civil War (1642-51) by a landowner trying to keep his wealth safe.

Mrs Fooks, a 43-year-old NHS health visitor, told the Dorset Echo: “It is a 400 year old house so there was lots of work to do.

“We were taking all the floors and ceilings out and took it back to its stone walls. One evening, I was with the children and my husband was digging with a pick axe when he called to say they’ve found something.

“He put all the coins in a bucket and brought them home to me. If we hadn’t lowered the floor they would still be hidden there. It is amazing and fascinating to find the hoard.”