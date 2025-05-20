Scientists solve mystery of 1,400-year-old bucket unearthed at Sutton Hoo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sixth-century Byzantine bucket, painstakingly reconstructed from fragments discovered at the Sutton Hoo archaeological site, likely held the cremated remains of an “important person”, according to experts.

The discovery of additional bucket pieces during a Time Team excavation in 2024 has sparked hope for further insights into the unique cremation burial.

The Bromeswell bucket, as it is known, features a hunting scene decoration and is believed to have been crafted decades before the famed Sutton Hoo ship burial.

The bucket's entire base was found intact, along with an unburnt comb, possibly made of antler.

Archaeologists are optimistic that further analysis will shed more light on the identity and status of the individual whose remains were placed within the elaborately decorated bucket.

“We knew that this bucket would have been a rare and prized possession back in Anglo-Saxon times, but it’s always been a mystery why it was buried,” National Trust archaeologist Angus Wainwright said.

“Now we know it was used to contain the remains of an important person in the Sutton Hoo community. I’m hopeful that further analysis will uncover more information about this very special burial.”

The Bromeswell bucket likely contained the cremated remains of a significant individual

Cremated human and animal bones confirmed the bucket was used as a cremation vessel, Mr Wainwright said.

Among the human remains were fragments of skull and an ankle bone.

Further analysis of these bones aims to shed light on the cremation process itself, including the composition of the funeral pyre.

While the sex of the individual couldn't be determined from the bones, researchers hope to extract ancient DNA from a comb found at the site, potentially revealing the deceased's identity.

The animal bones belonged to a species larger than a pig. Horses were often included on early Anglo-Saxon cremation pyres as a sign of status.

Fragments of the 1,400-year-old Greek-inscribed bucket were first uncovered at Sutton Hoo in 1986, with further pieces found in 2012 before the 2024 discovery.

Concentric rings visible in CT scans indicate the bucket was made by cold hammering.

The Bromeswell Bucket has been unearthed over several years, with many of its fragments reshaped into its original form

Visitors can see the main fragment on display at Sutton Hoo. It is on long-term loan from the Annie Tranmer Charitable Trust.

The fragment is decorated with a hunting scene, with men armed with swords and shields, and animals including lions and dogs.

The latest fragments include feet, paws, the base of shields and even the missing face of one of the men.

The bucket base and comb will now be carefully conserved to allow further study and reconstruction.

“We’ve finally solved the puzzle of the Bromeswell bucket – now we know that it is the first of these rare objects ever to have been used in a cremation burial,” Helen Geake, Time Team’s Anglo-Saxon expert, said.

“It’s a remarkable mixture – a vessel from the southern, classical world containing the remains of a very northern, very Germanic cremation.

“It epitomises the strangeness of Sutton Hoo – it has ship burials, horse burials, mound burials and now bath-bucket burials.

“Who knows what else it might still hold?”

The second phase of Time Team’s research collaboration project with FAS Heritage and the National Trust will continue until June 13.