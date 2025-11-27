Archaeologists say they have proof humans carved huge pits near Stonehenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists have said they believe humans are the architects behind a number of “extraordinary” pits near Stonehenge, in a groundbreaking new study.

The true nature of the Durrington pit circle has been debated among academics since its discovery in 2020. But a fresh analysis of the site using exciting new scientific techniques has shown they were likely to be created by determined ancestors, rather than by natural processes.

Made up of a sweep of 20 pits surrounding Durrington Walls henge, just two miles northeast of Stonehenge, the “extensive arrangement” is now believed to have formed a part of a “large, and currently unique, neolithic pit structure”.

The paper, published in the journal Internet Archaeology, analysed 16 of the pit “features” to determine how and when they were made. But due to the size of the features, archaeologists had to use a series of novel methods to come to their findings.

The Durrington pit circle lies around two miles away from Stonehenge ( Alamy/PA )

Electrical resistance tomography assessed the depth of the pits and radar and magnetometry was used to analyse their shapes. In order to establish how the pits came to be, they extracted sediment cores and used optically stimulated luminescence to date the soil from the last time it was exposed to the sun, as well as “sedDNA”, which recovers animal and plant DNA from the soil.

They also found repeating patterns in the soil from different parts of the site, which they believe proves that humans must have been involved.

Professor Vincent Gaffney, of the School of Archaeological and Forensic Sciences at the University of Bradford, who is leading the analysis, told The Guardian he believed the new research showed the pits formed an “extraordinary structure” that was likely built in the late Neolithic period.

Of the repeating patterns, he added: “They can’t be occurring naturally. It just can’t happen,” Gaffney said. “We think we’ve nailed it.

“Now that we’re confident that the pits are a structure, we’ve got a massive monument inscribing the cosmology of the people at the time on to the land in a way we haven’t seen before. If it’s going to happen anywhere in Britain, it’s going to happen at Stonehenge.”