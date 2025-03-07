Stonehenge’s age called into question after revelation about ancient burial site

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Dorset burial site has been revealed as Britain’s oldest known circular enclosure, pushing back previous estimates by 200 years.

The Flagstones monument, near Dorchester, has been redated to approximately 3200 BC, following radiocarbon analysis of human remains, red deer antlers, and charcoal found at the site.

This new timeline, established by researchers at the University of Exeter and Historic England, suggests Flagstones may be a precursor to later monuments like Stonehenge.

It could also suggest that “our current dating of Stonehenge might need revision”, a researcher says.

The site’s unique structure – a perfectly circular ditched enclosure containing both burials and cremations – represents a fascinating blend of practices from different prehistoric periods.

“In some respects it looks like monuments that come earlier, which we call causewayed enclosures, and in others it looks a bit like things that come later that we call henges,” Dr Susan Greaney, from the University of Exeter, said.

“But we didn’t know where it sat between these types of monuments and the revised chronology places it in an earlier period than we expected.”

open image in gallery A reconstruction of the Flagstones enclosure seen shortly after construction in the middle Neolithic period

Flagstones was discovered in the 1980s during construction of the Dorchester bypass.

Excavations showed it was formed of a 100m diameter circular ditch made of intersecting pits, probably an earthwork bank.

Today half of the site lies beneath the bypass, with the remainder beneath Max Gate, Thomas Hardy’s former home, now bequeathed to the National Trust.

Flagstones is a scheduled monument, with finds and excavation archives preserved at Dorset Museum.

At least four burials were found to have been placed in the enclosure pits – a cremated adult and three children who had not been cremated – and there were three partial cremations of adults elsewhere.

The similarity of the site to the first phase of Stonehenge, which has been dated to about 2900 BC, led to the assumption that Flagstones must be of a similar date.

The new findings suggest the early Neolithic activity, including the digging of pits, took place in about 3650 BC.

open image in gallery A red deer antler found at Flagstones

After a gap of many centuries, the circular ditched enclosure was created in about 3200 BC, with burials placed within it immediately afterwards.

A later burial of a young adult male under a large sarsen stone at the centre of the enclosure took place about 1,000 years or so after its initial use.

“The chronology of Flagstones is essential for understanding the changing sequence of ceremonial and funeral monuments in Britain,” Dr Greaney said.

“The ‘sister’ monument to Flagstones is Stonehenge, whose first phase is almost identical, but it dates to around 2900 BC.

“Could Stonehenge have been a copy of Flagstones? Or do these findings suggest our current dating of Stonehenge might need revision?”

Flagstones also shows connections to other significant sites, including at Llandegai in Gwynedd.

The study, ‘Beginning of the circle? Revised chronologies for Flagstones and Alington Avenue, Dorchester, Dorset’, is published in the journal Antiquity.