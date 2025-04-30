Archaeologists unearth Roman-era sarcophagus showing Greek gods in drinking contest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists have unearthed a 1,700-year-old marble sarcophagus depicting Greek gods Hercules and Dionysus in a drinking contest.

The rare artefact, dated to the second or third century AD, was found outside the walls of Caesarea, an ancient city by the Mediterranean Sea where excavations are ongoing.

The discovery suggests that Caesarea, now in Israel, holds archaeological significance beyond the confines of its walls. It appears the surrounding area was also likely densely populated during the Roman period.

“We began removing the soft, light sand of the dune when suddenly the tip of a marble object popped up,” Nohar Shahar and Shani Amit from the Israel Antiquities Authority said in a statement. “The entire excavation team stood around excitedly and as we cleared more sand, we couldn't believe what we were seeing.”

open image in gallery Marble sarcophagus depicting Greek gods drinking ( Israel Antiquities Authority )

The sarcophagus depicts animals, trees, the demigod Hercules, and the god of wine and revelry Dionysus. “This is the very first time we find the Dionysus and Hercules wine competition scene on a burial coffin in our region,” Dr Shahar said.

The sarcophagus was found in a broken state and each uncovered fragment looked “more impressive than the one before”.

“In fact, in the very last hour of the excavation came the climax – an entire intact side of the sarcophagus, which was buried in the sand, was uncovered, which portrays the scene of Hercules lying on a lion’s skin, holding a cup in his hand,” they said.

open image in gallery Marble sarcophagus depicting Hercules holding a cup ( Israel Antiquities Authority )

Hercules, known for his strength, is depicted on the sarcophagus “as someone who is no longer able to stand”, revealing exactly who won the drinking contest portrayed in the artwork.

Conservators are currently working to restore, clean, and assemble the fragments of the sarcophagus.

While scenes of Dionysus in procession are commonly found on sarcophagi from the 2nd and 3rd centuries CE, this specific depiction of a drinking contest, a familiar theme in Roman art, is known in this region from mosaics such as those uncovered in Zippori and Antioch, Dr Shahar said.

The archaeologist explained that the imagery symbolised more than just celebration. “In this case, it seems that the figures are not only celebrating,” Dr Shahar explained, “they are in fact accompanying the dead on his last journey, when drinking and dancing are transformed into a symbol of liberation and transition to life in the next world. This sarcophagus offers an unusual perspective of the idea of death – not as an end, but as the beginning of a new path.”

Israel Antiquities Authority director Eli Escusido called the find “thought-provoking” and said it shed light on Roman-era beliefs and daily life.