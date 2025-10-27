DNA study reveals deadly diseases that ravaged Napoleon’s doomed army

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The catastrophic retreat of Napoleon Bonaparte’s Grande Armée from Russia in 1812, which claimed the lives of approximately 300,000 of his half-million soldiers, marked the beginning of the end for his empire and European dominance.

Now, research is now offering a deeper understanding of the immense misery endured by his troops.

Scientists have extracted DNA from the teeth of 13 French soldiers, discovered in a mass grave in Vilnius, Lithuania, along the army's arduous retreat route.

The analysis has uncovered two pathogens previously undocumented in connection with the event: Bacteria responsible for paratyphoid fever and louse-borne relapsing fever.

These findings, complementing earlier work, confirm that multiple infections ravaged soldiers already enfeebled by extreme cold, hunger, and exhaustion.

The Vilnius site, unearthed in 2001, contains the remains of an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 of Napoleon’s ill-fated army.

About 300,000 of Napoleon’s soldiers died during the retreat from Russia in 1812 ( AFP/Getty )

"Vilnius was a key waypoint on the 1812 retreat route. Many soldiers arrived exhausted, starving and ill. A substantial number died there and were interred rapidly in mass graves," said molecular biologist and geneticist Nicolás Rascovan, head of the microbial paleogenomics unit at the Institut Pasteur in Paris and senior author of the study, published in the journal Current Biology.

"While cold, starvation and typhus have long been emphasized, our results show that paratyphoid fever and louse-borne relapsing fever were also present and may have contributed to debilitation and mortality," Mr Rascovan added.

Paratyphoid fever typically is food- or water-borne, with symptoms including fever, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea or constipation, weakness and sometimes a rash.

The form of relapsing fever detected is transmitted by body lice and causes episodes of recurring high fever, with headache, muscle pain and weakness.

In the study, four of the 13 soldiers tested positive for the paratyphoid fever bacterium and two for the relapsing fever bacterium. The symptoms of the two ailments match those described in historical accounts of the retreat.

A 2006 study involving DNA from 35 other soldiers from the same cemetery detected the pathogens behind typhus and trench fever, diseases that cause symptoms similar to those of paratyphoid fever and relapsing fever. The new study did not detect typhus and trench fever.

Napoleon led the Grande Armée on an invasion of Russia in 1812 and marched into Moscow. However, the campaign unravelled and he was forced to retreat thanks to factors including dwindling supplies, counter-attacks and the onset of the brutal Russian winter.

The new findings add nuance to the story of the plight of the French emperor's soldiers, pointing to a scenario not of a single or a couple of ailments in circulation but rather a high prevalence of various infectious diseases.

The study does not quantify the overall impact of the newly identified pathogens or establish them as widespread across the entire army but helps explain the medical complexity of the retreat.

"Ancient DNA lets us put names to infections that symptom-based accounts alone cannot resolve. The co-occurrence of pathogens with different transmission routes underscores how dire sanitary conditions were," Mr Rascovan said.

"Future work across more sites and individuals will refine the disease landscape of 1812."

The study illustrates how the steadily improving science of ancient DNA analysis can provide new insight into historical events.

"Ancient DNA allows us to test historical hypotheses directly, adding evidence that can confirm or complicate narratives built from chronicles and symptoms," Mr Rascovan said.

"With careful authentication, genomics reveals which pathogens were present, how they evolved and persisted, and how they spread – helping historians and scientists reconstruct complex crises with greater resolution."