Archaeologists unearth ‘exceptionally rare’ Roman helmet buried in strange ritual

Archaeologists have discovered fragments of an “exceptionally rare” Roman-era helmet in Denmark along with a hoard of weapons likely buried as a ritual offering.

The 1,600-year-old weapon offering found at Løsning Søndermark included around 100 spearheads, swords, lances, chainmail and the fragments of a Roman helmet.

The artefacts were deposited in the postholes of two houses.

Researchers first discovered two iron plates, each about the size of a palm, whose origins were unclear.

open image in gallery Helmet discovered at archaeological site in Denmark ( Vejle Museums )

Then, using X-ray imaging, they were able to see beneath layers of rust and confirm that the plates were the remains of a Roman helmet, the only one ever found in Denmark.

The pair of metal fragments formed the cheek and neck plating portions of a type of Roman helmet worn during the 4th century, researchers said.

Such helmets were “exceptionally rare” finds in Scandinavia, researchers said, adding that they had previously been seen only in southern Sweden.

open image in gallery Metal plates part of the helmet ( Vejle Museums )

The chainmail found at the site was also “particularly remarkable” as it was the first one found in association with a settlement rather than a burial.

Researchers also discovered fragments of two distinctive bronze neck rings that were likely the personal equipment of a chieftain.

Since making military equipment needed expertise, access to resources and sustained effort, researchers noted the weapon collection was likely owned by the highest warrior elite in the ancient society.

open image in gallery Metal ‘oath ring’ unearthed at the site ( Vejle Museums )

There were some differences in the two sets of weapon deposits found in the two houses. One seemed to have been buried during the demolition of the house and the other during the construction, researchers said.

The weapons were likely buried during post-battle ceremonies or sacrificial rituals associated with a chieftain's residence. “This indicates that they are not remnants of a weapons workshop, military barracks, or similar contexts,” researchers said.

“Ongoing excavation work and subsequent analysis of the materials will hopefully reveal whether the equipment belonged to local warriors or if it represents spoils of war from a defeated enemy.”