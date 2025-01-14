Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Highly detailed tattoos on Peruvian mummies were made with “special effort” around 1,200 years ago, likely using cactus needles or sharpened animal bones, archaeologists say.

Researchers used laser scans to study the intricate designs on human remains from pre-HispanicSouth America, revealing evidence of a long history of tattooing in the region.

The ink used in the tattoos bled and faded with age, further exacerbated by mummification, causing these designs to be difficult to discern.

Scientists used advanced laser scans to study 1,200-year-old tattoos on mummified individuals from the pre-Columbian Chancay culture, which developed along coastal Peru between 900AD and 1533AD.

open image in gallery From left, drawing of a human ceramic figure depicted with body art similar to the mummified remains, example of textile art, location of modern Chancay along the coast of Peru ( Michael Pittman et al, PNAS )

The Chancay, known for their textiles with intricate patterns, “were a small state that could mass produce goods and achieved trade relations with regional cultures, later absorbed by the Inca Empire”, researchers note in a study published in the journal PNAS on Monday.

The new laser technique allowed scientists to make the mummified individuals’ skin glow brightly in contrast with the black tattoo ink.

This nearly eliminated the effects of ink bleed and revealed the previously hidden details of the tattoo designs.

open image in gallery Tattoo “scales” on the forearm of mummified human remains under white light and laser scan exposing additional fine detail in the tattoo artwork ( Michael Pittman et al, PNAS )

Scientists inspected over 100 mummified individuals and found four remains with “exceptional tattoos”, including designs of geometric shapes like triangles and diamonds.

Researchers suspect such intricate patterns could have been inked with a finely pointed object like a cactus needle or a sharpened animal bone.

“Each ink dot was placed deliberately by hand with great skill, creating a variety of exquisite geometric and zoomorphic patterns,” researchers write.

The artistic details and precision of the tattoos appear to exceed that of contemporary Chancay pottery, textiles, and rock art.

Scientists say some of the tattoos were a product of “special effort”, making them key to better understanding art development in pre-Columbian South America.

The tattoos were not seen on all mummies, suggesting they were restricted to a subset of the population.

However, future analysis of new mummy discoveries would be needed to test this theory, researchers say.

“The study therefore reveals higher levels of artistic complexity in pre-Columbian Peru than previously appreciated, which expands the degree of artistic development found in South America at this time,” they write.

Scientists hope the new technique could lead to improved analysis of tattoos on mummies from other civilisations.

It could potentially reveal similar “milestones in human artistic development” by studying other ancient tattoos and shed light on the evolution of tattooing methods, they say.