Secrets of Britain’s ancient elites revealed by remarkable find in Yorkshire field

A remarkable Iron Age hoard, unearthed in a Yorkshire field, is prompting archaeologists to reassess the wealth and power dynamics of northern Britain two millennia ago.

The discovery, dubbed the Melsonby Hoard, contains more than 800 items, including remnants of wagons, ceremonial spears, and pony harnesses, offering a glimpse into the lives of the elite in the 1st century AD.

Unearthed in 2021 near the village of Melsonby, North Yorkshire, by metal detectorist Peter Heads, the hoard lay undisturbed in two ditches.

Its sheer scale and the nature of the artefacts suggest a deliberate disposal, a practice laden with symbolic meaning for the people of that era.

Experts believe the Melsonby Hoard could be one of the UK's most significant archaeological finds, requiring years of meticulous study.

The discovery challenges previous assumptions about the distribution of wealth and power in pre-Roman Britain. While some believed such opulence was confined to the south, the Melsonby Hoard's richness indicates a more complex reality.

Professor Tom Moore, head of archaeology at Durham University, described the find as a "once-in-a-lifetime discovery".

open image in gallery A crushed cauldron found at the site ( Durham University/PA Wire )

Among the hoard's treasures are the partial remains of more than seven four-wheeled wagons or two-wheeled chariots, artifacts rarely found in Britain.

Elaborate harnesses for at least 14 ponies, three ceremonial spears, and two ornate cauldrons or vessels, including one likely used for mixing wine, further underscore the hoard's significance.

These items paint a vivid picture of a sophisticated society with access to resources and craftsmanship.

Some harness pieces were adorned with Mediterranean coral and coloured glass. While some items look like those previously found in Britain, others better match those already discovered on the continent, which suggests whoever left them had long-distance connections.

Iron tyres, which were fitted to the outside of wooden wheels, had been intentionally bent out of shape and a large amount of the material had been ritualistically burnt or broken – rather than just smashed.

Professor Moore, who said research was at a very early stage, believed this might have been a symbolic process of people showing how wealthy and powerful they were.

open image in gallery The bent iron tyres and cauldron at the excavation site ( Durham University/PA Wire )

Although no human remains have been found, it was possible they could have been buried after being burnt on a funerary pyre.

Melsonby is around a mile from Stanwick, the powerbase of the Brigantes tribe who in pre-Roman times controlled a large part of what is now Yorkshire.

“The Melsonby Hoard is of a scale and size that is exceptional for Britain and probably even Europe,” Professor Moore said.

“Unusually it includes lots of pieces of vehicles and items such as the wine mixing bowl which is decorated in both Mediterranean and Iron Age styles.

“Whoever originally owned the material in this hoard was probably a part of a network of elites across Britain, into Europe and even the Roman world.

“The destruction of so many high-status objects, evident in this hoard, is also of a scale rarely seen in Iron Age Britain and demonstrates that the elites of northern Britain were just as powerful as their southern counterparts.”

open image in gallery One of the two mask-like human faces decorating the shoulder of the lidded vessel or cauldron from the Melsonby hoard ( Durham University/PA Wire )

He added: “Whoever is doing this is incredibly wealthy and it challenges the idea that northern Britain was a backwater, when it clearly was not.

“It has connections to continental Europe and the Roman Empire.

“It shows they are of the same status, if not more powerful than the elites in southern Britain.”

Professor Moore praised Mr Heads, who has declined publicity, for his responsible actions in contacting the authorities after his discovery.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “Quite simply, this is one of the most important and exciting Iron Age period discoveries made in the UK.

“It sheds new light on Iron Age life in the north and Britain, but it also demonstrates connections with Europe.”

open image in gallery Dr Emily Williams and Professor Tom Moore, of the Department of Archaeology, Durham University, examining the block of tangled Iron Age artefacts corroded together in the hoard ( Durham University/PA Wire )

Dr Sophia Adams, an expert on the era at the British Museum, said: “This is the largest single deposit of horse harness and vehicle parts excavated in Britain.

“It is significant not just for the quantity of objects buried together 2,000 years ago but also the quality and range of items.”

One ditch was carefully examined on site while another was extracted as a whole and that has been X-rayed using a large scanner at Southampton University.

It will be kept intact, as a block, to preserve what is inside.

The dig was backed by a £120,000 grant from Historic England.

The Yorkshire Museum is launching a fundraising campaign to secure the hoard for the nation.

The value of the hoard has been calculated to be £254,000.

A selection of the items is going on show at the museum in York.