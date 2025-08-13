DNA testing of 1,400-year-old skeletons reveals ethnic diversity of early England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists have discovered evidence of people of sub-Saharan African descent living in Britain more than 1,300 years ago.

It's not only the earliest evidence in Britain of people with recent Black African ancestry – it is also the earliest genetic evidence anywhere in Europe.

Because only a tiny percentage (probably less than 1 per cent) of Roman and early medieval British and continental European skeletons have been DNA-tested, it is conceivable that there were dozens of sub-Saharan African descendants living in Anglo-Saxon England.

The newly discovered evidence of Black Africans' descendants living in early Anglo-Saxon era Britain comes from DNA tests (carried out as part of a mainly Anglo-German study) on two 7th century children buried in two separate early medieval cemeteries – one in Kent, the other in Dorset.

Although the two individuals do not appear to have been related to each other, both had a Black African grandparent and both of those grandparents came from what is now southern Nigeria.

Although there is no genetic indication of the sex of either the Kent or the Dorset child's Nigerian grandparents, some more general historical information, from other totally separate research by other scholars, does suggest that both Nigerians are, on balance of probabilities, likely to have been female.

open image in gallery Excavation at the post-Roman cemetery at Worth Matravers cemetery in Dorset ( Lilian Ladle )

The Anglo-German study (published on Wednesday in the UK archaeological journal Antiquity) makes it clear that It's not known for sure how the two Nigerians crossed the Sahara and ended up in late 6th century Europe.

However, evidence from other investigations into African trade by other academics suggest that one of the options – and perhaps the most likely – is that they were trafficked as slaves.

Although the transatlantic slave trade was more than 1,000 years later and although the Arab slave trade was 100 years in the future, there was nevertheless a significant Saharan slave trade carried out by at least two powerful pre-Arab Sahara region states (the Garamantes of southern Libya, and probably also the Gaetuli of southern Morocco).

Surveys of Sahara region rock art (including images of chariots and armed horsemen) have, over recent years, been advancing archaeologists' appreciation of the ultra-mobile armed nature of warriors and potential slave-raiders associated with such Saharan states.

It is therefore likely that slave traders and raiders from those or similar states were the trans-Saharan slave traffickers involved in bringing slaves from West Africa to Europe.

open image in gallery Ancient and early medieval Saharan states were involved in slave-raiding and slave-trading. Raiding parties almost certainly involved armed horsemen and possibly also charioteers. This image from southern Libya shows a Garamantian charioteer ( Trust for African Rock Art / David Coulson )

Of great potential significance is the fact that the Kent child (the granddaughter of a Nigerian) was buried in an almost certainly royal-connected cemetery, located just 900 metres south of a royal palace of the Anglo-Saxon kings of Kent.

She was buried with a knife, a spoon, a bone comb and a fine, wheel-turned decorated pot, similar to ceramics imported from France. Several of these grave goods suggest that she was from a socially relatively elite family.

What's more, her aunt, one of her grandmothers and one of her great-grandfathers were also buried in that same royal cemetery. All these factors suggest that the family was part of, or somehow associated with, the early medieval Kingdom of Kent's ruling elite.

The Kent child's Nigerian grandparent (whose burial location is as yet unknown) was probably trafficked from Nigeria to Europe in or around the late 6th century.

The Kingdom of Kent was strongly influenced by France. Indeed, it may, for a time, have been politically subject to France. The presence of a Nigerian-ancestry individual in Anglo-Saxon Kent is therefore very likely a direct consequence of French influence over Kent.

Very significantly, there was a partly politically motivated tradition in 6th century France in which French royals married their slaves.

open image in gallery Historical evidence shows that early medieval French kings sometimes married their slaves. Balthild (c. 626 – 30 January 680), queen consort of Neustria and Burgundy by marriage to King Clovis II, may have started her life as a slave ( Wikimedia Commons )

The practice is believed to have been motivated by a fear of acquiring powerful parents-in-law and brothers-in-law who might want to acquire power in or over their wealth and land. Marrying enslaved people had no such downsides – and marrying enslaved people from far away would have lent royal and royal-associated elites a sense of global cosmopolitan identity, without any risks of greedy dynastic interference, influence and competition.

The Kent child (and her recent ancestors' possible partly French cultural or other connections) is also significant because it may have formed an unexpected part of the story of Anglo-Saxon England's conversion to Christianity.

It is likely that the child – a young girl aged just 12 – was born in the first half of the 7th century (in the period following the 597AD conversion of the Kingdom of Kent to Christianity).

That conversion, one of the most important events in English history, took place courtesy of pro-papal French royalty and diplomats. It marked the beginning of the conversion of Anglo-Saxon England to the Christian religion.

The child's mother or father (or indeed both) may therefore have been be part of the influx of royals and other members of the French elite who came to England in the run-up to the conversion or immediately following it.

The other child with partly Nigerian ancestry, the one buried in Dorset, died aged around 16 in around the 630s.

open image in gallery The Nigerian-ancestry girl's skeleton at Updown, Kent ( Supplied )

The cause of death is not yet known for either of them. However, plague had arrived in Britain in the mid-6th century and the consequent plague pandemic persisted in Europe and almost certainly in Britain for well over 100 years. It is therefore conceivable that both children had succumbed to that disease.

The child burials were in early medieval cemeteries located at Updown (near Eastry) in the extreme east of Kent, and at Worth Matravers, near Swanage, Dorset.

The Kent child's DNA was particularly well-preserved and it was revealed that she almost certainly had brown eyes, dark hair and a Mediterranean or North African complexion, which would have contrasted with the very pale skin colour, blue eyes and often blonde hair of most early Anglo-Saxons, especially members of the royal-associated elites, who mainly had ancestry in northern Germany and Denmark.

The crucial DNA tests were carried at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Leipzig, Germany, and at the University of Huddersfield.

“It is significant that it is human DNA – and therefore the movement of people, and not just objects – that is now starting to reveal the nature of long-distance interaction to the continent, Byzantium and sub-Saharan Africa,” said the paper's lead author, Professor Duncan Sayer of the University of Lancashire.

“What is fascinating about these two individuals is that this international connection is found in both the east and west of Britain. Updown is right in the centre of the early Anglo-Saxon cultural zone and Worth Matravers, by contrast, is just outside its periphery in the sub-Roman west.”