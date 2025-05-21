Archaeologists find medieval ‘testicle dagger’ that could even damage armour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A strange dagger with testicle-shaped orbs unearthed at a medieval Swedish fortress likely offered additional force for its wielder to damage opponents’ armour, archaeologists say.

The 15th-century weapon dubbed the “testicle dagger” was discovered during excavation work at the medieval Gullberg fortress in Gothenburg, along with several other artefacts, including crossbow arrows, cannonballs, and cookware.

Archaeological surveys have been underway at the fortress – renamedWestgötha Leijon – since 2014 due to the need for a new train station along Sweden’s Västlänken line.

Until now, excavations at the site have unearthed remnants of medieval houses, walls, a fortress gate, a well as a tower basement dating to between the 14th and 17th centuries.

Some parts of the construction used stone and brick, while others appear to be built of earthen ramparts and timber, researchers say.

The early fortresses were likely built as a counter defence against the nearby Danish-Norwegian castles on Hisingen, and when the Danes controlled Älvsborg Castle, they say.

“We didn't think there would be as much left as there was,” said archaeologist Anders Altner from the State Historical Museum.

open image in gallery Soup spoon unearthed during excavations at site ( Marcus Andersson/Arkeologerna, SHM )

Several new artefacts uncovered so far include cannons, pistols, a limestone sundial, beer taps, a soup spoon, as well as a unique palm-sized perforated “sand spreader” canister used to sprinkle sand over new documents to soak up excess ink.

One of the most unique objects found at the site was what researchers are calling a “testicle dagger” due to its overall phallic design with a penis-shaped pommel and two decorative orbs above the grip.

While the dagger’s iron blade is broken, its wooden hilt made of curly birch remains in excellent condition.

open image in gallery Dagger's hilt likely helped batter opponent's armour ( Marcus Andersson/Arkeologerna, SHM )

Experts suggest it was worn by its owner “in a manner befitting its suggestive shape”.

They suspect the unique pommel would have offered a better grip and additional force to damage the opponent’s armour.

The latest report reveals insights into life inside the fortresses, including what was consumed on Gullberg via analyses of ceramics, some imported, and others manufactured in Sweden.

open image in gallery Unique sand spreader unearthed at site ( Marcus Andersson/Arkeologerna, SHM )

Artefacts unearthed at the site help tell the story of Gullberg, which originally functioned as a border fortress.

Then, further defensive installations have been made on the site right up until the 19th century, and preserved sections of the wall can still be seen along the mountain, researchers say.

Some of the objects, such as crossbow arrows dating to the 15th century and cannonballs from the 17th century, “testify to troubled times,” they say.