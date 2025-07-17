Archaeologists find evidence of Europe’s oldest lake settlement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists are convinced they have uncovered the oldest human settlement built on a European lake.

The team from Switzerland and Albania, who are working on the shores of Ohrid Lake, believe they have found of an organised hunting and farming community living up to 8,000 years ago.

Spending hours each day about three metres (9.8 feet) underwater, the team is painstakingly retrieving wooden stilts that supported houses, as well as collecting bones of domesticated and wild animals, copper objects and ceramics, featuring detailed carvings.

Albert Hafner, from the University of Bern, said similar settlements have been found in Alpine and Mediterranean regions, but the settlements in the village of Lin are half a millennium older, dating back between 6,000 and 8,000 years.

"Because it is underwater, the organic material is well-preserved, and this allows us to find out what these people have been eating, what they have been planting," Hafner said.

open image in gallery Multiple studies show that Lake Ohrid is the oldest lake in Europe ( LIN3/Kristi Anastasi via Reuters )

Multiple studies show that Lake Ohrid, shared by North Macedonia and Albania, is the oldest lake in Europe, at over one million years.

The age of the findings is determined through radiocarbon dating and dendrochronology, which measures annual growth rings in trees. More than one thousand wood samples have been collected from the site, which may have hosted several hundred people.

It is believed to cover around six hectares, but so far, only about 1 per cent has been excavated after six years of work.

Hafner said findings show that people who lived on the lake helped to spread agriculture and livestock to other parts of Europe.

open image in gallery The team, from Switzerland and Albania, spends hours each day underwater ( LIN3/Kristi Anastasi via Reuters )

"They were still doing hunting and collecting things, but the stable income for nutrition was coming from agriculture," he said.

Albanian archaeologist Adrian Anastasi said it could take decades to fully explore the area.

"(By) the way they had lived, eaten, hunted, fished, and by the way the architecture was used to build their settlement, we can say they were very smart for that time," Anastasi said.