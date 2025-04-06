Discovery of ancient garden beneath Jesus’ burial site backs up Biblical account

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists digging under the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem have found signs of an ancient garden that align with biblical descriptions.

Many Christians believe the church is where Jesus was buried and it continues to be a major pilgrimage site.

Now, the discovery of 2,000 year-old olive trees and grapevines are believed to reflect accounts in the Gospel of John of where Jesus was crucified and laid to rest.

“Now in the place where he was crucified there was a garden, and in the garden a new tomb in which no one had yet been laid,” the Gospel of John states.

“The archaeobotanical findings have been especially interesting for us, in light of what is mentioned in the Gospel of John, whose information is considered written or collected by someone familiar with Jerusalem at the time,” Professor Francesca Romana Stasolla told the Times of Israel.

“The Gospel mentions a green area between the Calvary and the tomb, and we identified these cultivated fields.”

Excavations have since been as the churches expect crowds of pilgrims over Easter celebrations.

The 2022 project marked the first major restoration since the 19th century and was headed by a Sapienza University of Rome professor.

The restoration had to be agreed on by the Roman Catholic, Armenian and Greek Orthodox custodians. It also needed an Israel Antiquities Authority licence.

“With the renovation works, the religious communities decided to also allow archaeological excavations under the floor,” Professor Stasolla said.

The team found layers dating from the Iron Age under the basilica, including pottery, oil lamps and soil samples.

The presence of pre-Christian artefacts suggests the land changed over time from a quarry, through cultivated land to a burial site over time.