Archaeologists discover rare painting of a clean-shaven Jesus

Archaeologists in Turkey have unearthed a significant early Christian artefact: a fresco depicting Jesus as the "Good Shepherd," styled with Roman features.

This remarkable painting was discovered in August within an underground tomb situated near Iznik, a town in northwestern Turkey historically pivotal as the site where the Nicene Creed was established in A.D. 325. The region, then part of the Roman Empire, saw the tomb in Hisardere village dated to the 3rd century.

This period was marked by widespread persecution of Christians, making the find an even more poignant insight into their early practices. Pope Leo XIV recently visited Iznik on his inaugural overseas trip.

The Good Shepherd fresco depicts a youthful, clean-shaven Jesus dressed in a toga and carrying a goat across his shoulders. Researchers say it is one of the rare instances in Anatolia where Jesus is portrayed with distinctly Roman attributes.

Before the cross was widely adopted as Christianity ’s universal symbol, the Good Shepherd motif played a key role in expressing faith, indicating protection, salvation and divine guidance.

open image in gallery Archaeologists clean and restore frescoes inside a 3rd-century tomb where a rare early Christian depiction of Jesus as the "Good Shepherd" was discovered, in Iznik, Turkey, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Despite its central role in early Christianity, however, only a few examples of the Good Shepherd have been found in Anatolia and the one in Hisardere is the best preserved.

The Associated Press was the first international media organization granted access to the tomb. Lead archaeologist Gulsen Kutbay described the artwork as possibly the “only example of its kind in Anatolia.”

The walls and ceiling of the cramped tomb are decorated with bird and plant motifs. Portraits of noble men and women, accompanied by slave attendants, also decorate the walls.

Eren Erten Ertem, an archaeologist from Iznik Museum, said the frescoes showed “a transition from late paganism to early Christianity, depicting the deceased being sent off to the afterlife in a positive and fitting manner.”

The excavation uncovered the skeletons of five individuals, anthropologist Ruken Zeynep Kose said. Because of poor preservation, it was impossible to determine the ages of two of them, but the others were two young adults and a 6-month-old infant.

Pope Leo XIV visited Iznik last month to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea that produced a creed, or statement of faith, that is still recited by millions of Christians today.

open image in gallery A Roman-era fresco depicting a banquet scene is seen inside a newly uncovered tomb in Hisardere, in Iznik in northwestern Turkey, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Joined by patriarchs and priests from the Eastern and Western churches, Leo prayed that Christians might once again be united.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, presented a tile painting of the Good Shepherd discovery to Leo during his visit.

Anatolia witnessed pivotal moments in Christian history: St. Paul was born in Tarsus, St. John spent his final years in Ephesus and the Virgin Mary may have lived her last days near the same city.