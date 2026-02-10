Police stumble upon ancient Roman shipwreck while on routine patrol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Italian police have revealed they discovered an ancient Roman cargo ship lying on the seabed – a find kept secret for months over fears looters would target its treasures.

The wreck, laden with dozens of preserved amphorae, was located during a routine patrol near Gallipoli in the Apulia region.

Experts believe the vessel dates from the late Roman period, potentially the 4th Century AD, and is thought to have sailed from North Africa.

Its cargo included garum, a fermented fish sauce crucial to Roman cuisine and a significant trade commodity, transported in the ceramic amphorae still visible on the seabed.

In a statement, the GdF confirmed it had “identified the remains of a large Roman-era ship” in the Ionian Sea.

The discovery was made in June 2025 when the Guardia di Finanza, Italy’s financial and customs police, were carrying out a routine maritime patrol in the Ionian Sea, on the edge of the Gulf of Taranto.

open image in gallery Divers with an amphora from the wreck ( Guardia di Finanzia )

Officers noticed an anomaly on the seafloor using onboard detection equipment and decided to investigate further.

Divers were sent down to examine the site and confirmed the presence of a large Roman oneraria – a merchant ship designed to transport bulk goods across the Mediterranean.

Archaeological authorities were alerted soon afterwards.

Italian officials said the wreck is exceptionally well preserved, with parts of the hull still intact alongside a largely undisturbed cargo.

open image in gallery Italian Police removing one amphora from the wreck, which otherwise will remain undisturbed for now ( Guardia di Finanzia )

Following the discovery, the area was placed under continuous but discreet surveillance to ensure the site remained protected.

A strict confidentiality agreement was put in place between police and cultural heritage authorities while the importance of the find was assessed.

Oversight has been coordinated by the regional archaeology authority responsible for the provinces of Brindisi, Lecce and Taranto.

That period of secrecy has now ended after Italy’s Superior Council for Cultural Heritage approved funding of €780,000 (£670,000) to support a full scientific investigation and long-term protection of the site.

In the coming months, archaeologists will begin a detailed, non-invasive survey of the wreck.

open image in gallery ( Guardia di Finanzia )

Using photogrammetry and laser scanning, researchers plan to create a precise three-dimensional digital model of the ship and its cargo. This will allow the site to be studied in detail without disturbing it.

The amphorae and the structure of the ship will then be analysed to identify production areas, trade routes and shipbuilding techniques used during the late Roman Empire.

Any markings or inscriptions could provide further clues about the movement of goods across the Mediterranean.

Only at a later stage will officials decide whether some of the amphorae should be recovered for conservation and possible public display.

For now, archaeologists describe the Gallipoli wreck not as a buried treasure, but as a rare underwater archive that could offer new insight into Roman trade, diet and daily life nearly 1,600 years ago.