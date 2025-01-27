Art world in shock as thieves blow up museum door to steal priceless treasure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A daring art heist has sent shockwaves across Europe after a priceless cultural heirloom was taken by thieves who used explosives to break into a museum.

The prize in this art heist is worth more than its gold. To Romania, the ancient helmet is a priceless cultural heirloom. To the Netherlands, it’s a stolen artifact that authorities hope to retrieve to uphold a reputation for safe museums.

The intricate golden Cotofenesti helmet dates back some 2,500 years and is one Romania’s most revered national treasures from the Dacia civilization. It was on display at the small Drents Museum in eastern Netherlands on the last weekend of a 6-month stint when thieves nabbed it.

The theft of the helmet and three golden wristbands also on display sent shockwaves through the art world, and devastated Romanian authorities who thought they were loaning the items to a nation where security for museums was paramount.

“It is a pitch dark day for us,” museum director Harry Tupan said.

Investigators had found few clues by late Monday beyond a burnt-out car close to the museum, indicating the thieves wanted to cover their tracks.

On grainy security video distributed by police, three people are seen opening a museum door with a big crowbar, after which an explosion is seen. Then they must have made off with the loot in a matter of minutes.

Dutch polie cay they had reports of an explosion at 3:45 a.m. local time.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said the artifacts have “exceptional cultural and historical importance” for Romanian heritage and identity, and that their disappearance had “a strong emotional and symbolic impact on society.”

open image in gallery The golden Cotofenesti helmet ( AP )

It was a heist that “even in our most pessimistic dreams, we would not have believed possible,” said the director of Romania’s National History Museum, Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu.

Romanian Justice Minister Radu Marinescu called the incident a “crime against our state” and said recovering the artifacts “is an absolute priority."

The helmet's fame and dramatic studded appearance means it could never easily be sold, raising fears the thieves were after the gold itself.

“It is simply unsellable. The whole world knows it. So, they likely went for the gold to — I almost dare not utter the words — melt it,” said Dutch art expert Arthur Brand.

open image in gallery This image taken from video shows Harry Tupan, Drents Museum director, speaking during a news conference, in front of an image of the ancient golden Cotofenesti helmet, at the Drents Museum in Assen, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 ( RTL Nieuws )

That would reduce the treasure to a fraction of its cultural and historical value. Gold stands at about 85,000 euros ($89,000) per kilo and the helmet is estimated to weigh slightly less than that.

“It is not only about the gold. It is about the cultural heritage,” Tupan said. “And it has been taken in a strange way and hurts incredibly.”

“Security, as it is supposed it be, was as far as we know, totally as it should be,” Tupan said. “And now, it is a small battlefield. There is nothing else for us to do but sit and wait and see what will happen.”