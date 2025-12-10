Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Previously unknown early medieval settlement unearthed during work on wind farm

The discovery is one of several made during archaeological excavations

Sam Russell
Wednesday 10 December 2025 05:37 EST
Comments
The remains of a previously unknown early medieval settlement have been unearthed during works ahead of an offshore windfarm development
A previously unknown early medieval settlement has been unearthed in Suffolk during preparatory work for an offshore wind farm.

Archaeologists from MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology)-Wessex Archaeology discovered evidence of wooden longhouses near Friston. Though long rotted away, post holes indicate these substantial structures would have measured up to 19 metres tall and six metres wide. Research suggests they housed a small community during the Anglo-Saxon period, between 410 and 1066.

The discovery is one of several made during archaeological excavations ahead of the East Anglia TWO and ONE North offshore wind farm developments by ScottishPower Renewables.

Archaeologists have undertaken work along the onshore cable corridor between Thorpeness, the cable landfall site for the projects, and the onshore substation site at Friston.

MOLA-Wessex Archaeology said the wooden buildings near Friston would have acted as social hubs as well as homes, with a central hearth for cooking and keeping warm.

The settlement sadly did not survive beyond the 1300s, but a modern right of way is aligned with the buildings – suggesting the footpath has been in use since the Anglo-Saxon period, and possibly before.

Archaeologists are to explore when the village was occupied and why it was abandoned.

Other finds by the team of 90 archaeologists, who carried out work over an area the size of 17 football pitches, included evidence of Stone Age toolmaking such as an axe head once used for woodworking, clearing land and possibly butchery.

A tiny but complete flint arrowhead made between 4,000 to 6,000 years ago was also unearthed, and near Sizewell medieval kilns likely used for pottery, ceramics, or lime were identified.

An archaeologist holding a sherd of decorated prehistoric beaker pottery found near Friston
Matthew Ginnever, senior project manager at MOLA-Wessex Archaeology, said: “The archaeological programme is already proving there is much to uncover about the history of East Anglia and its past populations.

“These sites were always rural, but they were by no means isolated.

“We’ve discovered pottery associated with the ‘Beaker folk’, who lived across Europe in the early Bronze Age and brought new cultures and ideas to Britain.

“This suggests locals were in contact and trading with groups on the continent more than 3,000 years ago.

“We look forward to adding more details like this to the rich tapestry of East Anglia’s heritage as our work on the project continues.”

Michael Hotze, of ScottishPower Renewables, said: “Preserving both the environment and heritage are a key part of our approach, and it’s great to see this ethos shared by the excellent teams at MOLA-Wessex Archaeology.”

