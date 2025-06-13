Archaeologists uncover France’s deepest shipwreck: ‘As if time froze’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists have uncovered what could be a 16th-century merchant vessel’s remains off the coast of southern France, marking the deepest shipwreck ever uncovered in this part of the Mediterranean.

The shipwreck was found at a depth of over 2.5km during a seabed exploration mission by the French navy off the coast of Ramatuelle in March.

Since the wreck site, dubbed Camarat 4, was previously unmapped, the navy decided to send submersible drones to inspect it.

Then a second dive, carried out with a remotely operated vehicle, helped capture detailed high-quality images and videos of the wreck.

Researchers suspect the wreck is of a 16th-century merchant vessel carrying a ceramics cargo. “The quality of the images obtained makes it possible to detail this merchandise,” the French culture ministry's underwater archaeology department said in a statement.

"It is the deepest shipwreck ever found in French territorial waters,” Arnaud Schaumasse, the head of the department, said.

Pictures captured by the underwater drones reveal about 200 earthenware pitchers trapped under the sediment. Some of them carry the monogram “IHS", the first three letters of the Greek name of Jesus, as well as geometric decorations. Based on these markings, researchers suspect the ceramics were made in the northern Italian coastal region of Liguria in the 16th century.

Jugs marked with motifs found off the coast near Ramatuelle ( Préfecture Maritime de la Méditerranée )

Around 100 plates and other sunken artefacts, including cannon anchors and two cauldrons, were also spotted.

At this depth of over 2km, the wreckage could be preserved from any degradation and looting, researchers said.

“In these abysses, time stopped during the 16th century,” the archaeology department said.

In further studies, scientists hope to create a 3D digital version of the ship and extract samples from the site to add to their understanding of 16th century navigation in the Mediterranean.

“Exploration of the surroundings of the site and samples of furniture are the first perspectives of studies, which will be carried out with the help of a college of experts, archaeologists, ceramologists, specialists in naval architecture, anchors, artillery, material culture, restorer, and conservator,” the culture ministry said.

“This site will thus be able to integrate the 16th century wreck corpus, already rich in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.”