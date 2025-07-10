Notoriously cruel Roman emperor may have been a plant nerd, archaeologists find
Study indicates ‘Mayo Clinic’ of Roman world renowned for herbal treatments held personal appeal for emperor
The notoriously cruel Roman emperor Caligula may have been quite knowledgeable about medicinal plants, a new study suggests.
Emperor Gaius, nicknamed Caligula, was the third ruler of the Roman Empire from 37AD until his assassination in 41AD.
Surviving records of the tyrant’s short reign hint that he indulged in an extravagant lifestyle of megalomania, sadism and sexual perversion.
A new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, suggests that the dictator may have been familiar with the pharmacology of ancient times.
“He's dismissed as a madman, perhaps rightly so, but we show he very likely knew something about hellebore and pharmacology in general,” Trevor Luke, an author of the study from the Yale Ancient Pharmacology Program, said.
Researchers assessed a brief anecdote about Caligula originally reported by historian Suetonius in The Twelve Caesars.
The second century collection of biographies of Roman rulers provides evidence that “Caligula, while a tyrant, was more knowledgeable about medicine than has been previously understood”.
The text tells the story of an unnamed Roman senator suffering from an unspecified ailment who takes a leave of absence to the Greek spa town of Antikyra, hoping his health would improve with treatment using the flowering plant hellebore.
But when the senator asks Caligula to extend his leave, the emperor has him executed, quipping that “a bloodletting was necessary for one whom hellebore had not benefited in all that time”.
The study by Yale researchers sheds new light on the passage, providing context about Antikyra's place in the Roman Empire and Caligula's familiarity with plant medicines.
"Our work suggests that Antikyra functioned as a kind of Mayo Clinic of the Roman world – a place where affluent and influential Romans visited for medical treatments not widely available elsewhere," Andrew Koh, another study author, explained.
"It was known for hellebore treatments and little else. It's an example of ancient medical tourism. Roman bigwigs travelled there for treatments the same way that the rich and powerful visit Rochester, Minnesota, to avail themselves of the latest medical techniques and therapies available at the Mayo Clinic,” Dr Luke said.
Antikyra, on the Gulf of Corinth in the Phocis region of central Greece, was famed for its association with unique hellebore treatments for epilepsy and mental illnesses.
Texts point to two varieties of the plant – white hellebore for treating afflictions of the head and black hellebore for clearing the bowels.
The port town was renowned for the perceived efficacy of special hellebore potions used to treat melancholy, insanity, epilepsy, and gout.
Since the term "hellebore" was used to reference various plants, examining the plant’s historical uses has been difficult.
Researchers suspect the spa town held personal appeal to Caligula as historical records hint that he likely suffered from epilepsy and insomnia that Antikyran potions were believed to cure.
“It's possible that Suetonius is wrong and Caligula wasn't ordering the man's execution but simply prescribing an alternative treatment that he had read about or knew from his own experience," Dr Luke said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments