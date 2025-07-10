Notoriously cruel Roman emperor may have been a plant nerd, archaeologists find

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The notoriously cruel Roman emperor Caligula may have been quite knowledgeable about medicinal plants, a new study suggests.

Emperor Gaius, nicknamed Caligula, was the third ruler of the Roman Empire from 37AD until his assassination in 41AD.

Surviving records of the tyrant’s short reign hint that he indulged in an extravagant lifestyle of megalomania, sadism and sexual perversion.

A new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, suggests that the dictator may have been familiar with the pharmacology of ancient times.

“He's dismissed as a madman, perhaps rightly so, but we show he very likely knew something about hellebore and pharmacology in general,” Trevor Luke, an author of the study from the Yale Ancient Pharmacology Program, said.

Researchers assessed a brief anecdote about Caligula originally reported by historian Suetonius in The Twelve Caesars.

The second century collection of biographies of Roman rulers provides evidence that “Caligula, while a tyrant, was more knowledgeable about medicine than has been previously understood”.

Statue of Roman emperor Caligula ( AFP via Getty )

The text tells the story of an unnamed Roman senator suffering from an unspecified ailment who takes a leave of absence to the Greek spa town of Antikyra, hoping his health would improve with treatment using the flowering plant hellebore.

But when the senator asks Caligula to extend his leave, the emperor has him executed, quipping that “a bloodletting was necessary for one whom hellebore had not benefited in all that time”.

The study by Yale researchers sheds new light on the passage, providing context about Antikyra's place in the Roman Empire and Caligula's familiarity with plant medicines.

"Our work suggests that Antikyra functioned as a kind of Mayo Clinic of the Roman world – a place where affluent and influential Romans visited for medical treatments not widely available elsewhere," Andrew Koh, another study author, explained.

"It was known for hellebore treatments and little else. It's an example of ancient medical tourism. Roman bigwigs travelled there for treatments the same way that the rich and powerful visit Rochester, Minnesota, to avail themselves of the latest medical techniques and therapies available at the Mayo Clinic,” Dr Luke said.

Antikyra, on the Gulf of Corinth in the Phocis region of central Greece, was famed for its association with unique hellebore treatments for epilepsy and mental illnesses.

Texts point to two varieties of the plant – white hellebore for treating afflictions of the head and black hellebore for clearing the bowels.

The port town was renowned for the perceived efficacy of special hellebore potions used to treat melancholy, insanity, epilepsy, and gout.

Since the term "hellebore" was used to reference various plants, examining the plant’s historical uses has been difficult.

Researchers suspect the spa town held personal appeal to Caligula as historical records hint that he likely suffered from epilepsy and insomnia that Antikyran potions were believed to cure.

“It's possible that Suetonius is wrong and Caligula wasn't ordering the man's execution but simply prescribing an alternative treatment that he had read about or knew from his own experience," Dr Luke said.